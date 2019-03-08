Search

Advanced search

Twist, turns, Bells and Spells: a fantastical show for curious minds

PUBLISHED: 08:00 03 May 2019 | UPDATED: 09:16 03 May 2019

Through performance, tricks and dance, Bells and Spells tells the story of a kleptomaniac at the mercy of her stolen objects Picture: Richard Haughton

Through performance, tricks and dance, Bells and Spells tells the story of a kleptomaniac at the mercy of her stolen objects Picture: Richard Haughton

Archant

A spellbinding show, starring the granddaughter of Charlie Chaplin, rolls into town for one night only.

Aurelia Thiérrée stars in Bells and Spells, showing as part of Norfolk & Norwich Festival Picture: Richard HaughtonAurelia Thiérrée stars in Bells and Spells, showing as part of Norfolk & Norwich Festival Picture: Richard Haughton

As a teenager, attending school and living at a fixed address was Aurelia Thiérrée's idea of pure rebellion: “I thought it was terrifyingly adventurous!” the French-born performer explains. Growing up with travelling circus performer parents, it's easy to see why an 'ordinary' life appealed.

An instinct for performance binds the family together: Aurelia's mother, Victoria Thiérrée Chaplin, is the daughter of actor Oona O'Neill and Charlie Chaplin. Aurelia inherited her love of cabaret and her vivid imagination from her parents, who founded Le Cirque Imaginaire in the seventies. She and her younger brother James started out playing walking suitcases – their father cut holes in the suitcases, and they climbed inside with legs poking out.

This month the mother-daughter pair will bring their latest collaboration, Bells and Spells, to Norwich Theatre Royal for one night only, as part of the Norfolk and Norwich Festival. It is directed by Victoria Thiérrée Chaplin, with Aurelia Thiérrée and dancer Jaime Martinez dazzling as the stars.

Bells and Spells combines elements of performance, tricks and dance with wildly imaginative props to tell the story of an incurable kleptomaniac at the mercy of her stolen objects. It's a mix that older children love, Aurelia explains: “When they feel that it's not a show that's designed for them, they enjoy it even more.” In one optical illusion, Aurelia disappears in a revolving door and post-show, children in the audience like to boast to her that they've figured the tricks out, and most of the time, she admits, they get it right.

You may also want to watch:

Because the show relies on wordless dialogue, it “works in the imagination of the person watching,” Aurelia says, adding that the show is most rewarding to those who “decide to let go!”

Aside from performing with her parents as a child, this is Aurelia's third collaboration with her mother. As well as directing Bells and Spells, Victoria Thiérrée Chaplin - who famously shuns interviews, hoping to let her work speak for itself – designed and created the show's fantastical props.

Aurelia admits having initially doubted the brilliantly eccentric props; one, a chain, was designed to go 'through' the stomach – “I thought, 'that's never going to work!'” she laughs. But she's learned that “if there's a willingness to enter into [Victoria's] world, it all works.” It's the key to fruitful collaboration: “You have to be receptive.”

Aurelia compares their working relationship to dreaming: “When you have a dream and something absurd happens, you don't question it,” she explains. It's a sensation she brings to life in the show, of witnessing visions that are “ridiculous, or beautiful, but completely weird.”

Each show the nomadic mother-daughter duo collaborates on usually tours for around seven years, or until they've 'cracked' it: “We say that the minute we know exactly how the show works, we have to move on to the next.”

Bells and Spells is at Norwich Theatre Royal on Friday 17 May. Recommended age 10+. Ticket prices range from £10-£26. For more information visit www.nnfestival.org.uk

Most Read

Local election 2019 results LIVE: Where will the political powers lie in districts?

Sam outside the City Gates Centre polling station. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Local election 2019: Major losses for Tories and Labour nationally as Norfolk awaits all but one result

Conservatve and Labour have suffered big losses nationally in the local elections. Picture : Rui Vieira/PA Wire

Hotel given zero food hygiene rating after customer complaint

The Manor Hotel, in Mundesley, has recieved a zero rating for food hygiene. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY

‘Our wildest dreams’ - North Norfolk Liberal Democrats win huge majority in election 2019

North Norfolk Liberal Democrat group leader Sarah Butikofer said she was bowled over by the results of the North Norfolk District Council 2019 election. Picture: STUART ANDERSON

Canaries call time on bond that prepared Colney for promotion

Norwich City executive board member Zoe Ward believes the Canaries Bond has more than served its purpose. Picture: Denise Bradley

Most Read

One person has died and another injured following A11 crash

A person has been killed in a crash on the A11 near Wymondham this morning. Picture: Denise Bradley

One of Norwich’s most famous restaurants closes down

The scene at Pedro's in Chapelfield Gardens earlier this week. Pic: Archant.

Man found dead in churchyard

Foresnsics officers in St Mary's Church yard in Diss after a body was found. Photo: Ella Wilkinson

Man found dead at Mousehold Heath in Norwich is named

The man who was found dead at Mousehold Heath in Norwich on Easter Monday is named as Mark Sewell. Picture: Dan Grimmer

Police launch appeal to trace missing colleague from Holt

A search is set to start from Holt police station for missing man Adrian (known as Ady) Porter on Tuesday morning. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Local election 2019: Major losses for Tories and Labour nationally as Norfolk awaits all but one result

Conservatve and Labour have suffered big losses nationally in the local elections. Picture : Rui Vieira/PA Wire

‘Our wildest dreams’ - North Norfolk Liberal Democrats win huge majority in election 2019

North Norfolk Liberal Democrat group leader Sarah Butikofer said she was bowled over by the results of the North Norfolk District Council 2019 election. Picture: STUART ANDERSON

Running column: It’s time for Mark Armstrong to move away from the marathon

Alison Armstrong celebrates finishing the London Marathon with husband Mark. Picture: Mark Armstrong

Local election 2019: How the north was won - the decline of the Conservatives in north Norfolk

John Lee, Conservative group leader, said he was 'shocked' by the results at the North Norfolk District Council 2019 election count at the North Walsham High School sports centre. Picture: STUART ANDERSON

Hotel given zero food hygiene rating after customer complaint

The Manor Hotel, in Mundesley, has recieved a zero rating for food hygiene. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists