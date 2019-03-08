11 beer festivals coming to Norfolk in 2019

Norwich City of Ale Various locations May 23 to June 2 A city-wide celebration of beer with 43 pubs taking part and seven ale trails across Norwich with the chance to explore new pubs and visit historic buildings along the way. You can pick up a free copy of the City of Ale programme from all participating pubs and use the stamp sheet to collect a stamp at every one you visit. For each trail completed you will receive a special heritage badge (subject to availability) and you can find all the trails and participating pubs at cityofale.org.ukThere will also be an official launch party at The Waterfront on May 23 from 5.30pm to 10.30pm with tickets priced at £10 and available from ueaticketbookings.co.ukMorley Beer Festival and Family Fun Day The Derrick Daniels Playing Field, Golf Links Road, Morley, NR18 9SU June 7 5pm to 11pm, June 8 12pm to 11pm Adults £5 to £7, weekend £12, under 18s free, ticketsource.co.ukThe popular beer festival, which takes place near Wymondham, is now in its seventh year and is a celebration of Norfolk real ale, cider, gin and local food including Wolf Brewery Real Ale and Cider Bar, The Bucket List loaded fries and Churros and Chorizo. This years chosen charities are Star Throwers, a local cancer support charity who provide holistic support, and Morley Village & Sports Hall community venue. There will be a jam-packed programme of live music including Captain Flatcap, Pirate Joe and the Foreign Locals on Friday and The Rum Dogs and The Conterfeit Brits on Saturday night. To keep the kids entertained there will be storytelling, arts and crafts, circus and music workshops and a variety of workshops for all the family to enjoy. Harleston Beer Festival Swan Hotel, 19 The Thoroughfare, Harleston, IP20 9AS May 31 5pm to 11pm, June 1 11am to 11pm Free Organised by the Harleston Round Table, this years event will celebrate the best of East Anglia with 22 brilliant beers, four ciders and local food. There will also be a music stage showcasing talent from across East Anglia playing hits from sixties to current chart hits. All beers and ciders are £1.50 a half pint and £3 a pint and all profits made go towards local causes. Beer Festival North Norfolk Railway, Station Approach, Sheringham Station, NR26 8RA July 19 to 21, Friday and Saturday 11am to 11pm, Sunday 11am to 4.30pm Celebrate the 18th birthday of the festival with 100s of real ales, ciders and lagers from across the country as the beer tent returns to Sheringham Station. There will also be live entertainment all day, pop-up food stalls and the standard train timetable will be in operation on all three days and you can purchase tickets at nnrailway.co.ukOktoberfest Norwich 2019 OPEN Norwich, 20 Bank Plain, Norwich, NR2 4SF October 11 to 12, day and evening sessions Evening sessions available now (6pm to 11pm) £12, VIP tickets £44, opennorwich.org.ukThe popular beer festival is making a triumphant return to OPEN Norwich which will be transformed into a German-themed Bierkeller. Expect authentic German beers, food, including the world famous Bavarian bratwurst, and plenty of lederhosen. Entertainment will be provided by the UKs Premier Bavarian Oompah Band The Bavarian Strollers and Euro-Pop band and there will also be a Gin and Prosecco Bar for those who would like a glass of fizz. Super Early Bird price includes unreserved seating and a specially branded limited edition Oktoberfest Norwich Bavarian Beer Stein.Gin and Ale Festival The Cellar House, 2 Eaton Street, Norwich, NR4 7AB May 24, 3pm to 9pm Free Over the last few years, The Cellar House have brought you an annual beer festival called Ale in the Vale. This year they are adding gin and you can expect live music, tastings, food parings and the chance to meet the makers.Woodfordes Ale Trail Various locations June 19 to September 29 The Woodfordes Ale Trail is back for 2019 and is bigger and better than ever at 300 pubs across East Anglia. This year customers will collect stickers when purchasing Woodfordes pints from the participating pubs and all prizes and beer will be collected from the brewery in Woodbastwick. Prizes range from an exclusive Ale Trail T-shirt to 36 pints of beer and the list of participating pubs can be found nearer the time at woodfordes.comCrusaders Beer Festival Crusaders Rugby Club, Little Melton, NR9 3NP July 19 to 21 With 30 ales and cider to choose from, Crusaders Beer Festival is back with the usual inflatable fun, live music, with headliners Red Leaf on Friday and The Off-Beats on Saturday and camping.Great Yarmouth Beer and Cider Festival SeaChangeArts, The Drill Hall, York Rd, Great Yarmouth NR30 2LZ May 16 to 18, Thursday 5.30pm to 10.30pm, Friday and Saturday 12pm to 11pm £3, £4 on the door, seachangearts.org.ukEnjoy a range of ales, lagers and ciders and there will also be live entertainment with tasty street food. CAMRA are supporting a best of awards at the event and there will be plenty of local breweries including Lacons which is based in Yarmouth. CAMRA members will be granted free admission upon presentation of proof of membership.Fem.Ale Festival: Wild Card Brewery Tap Takeover The Plasterers, 43 Cowgate, Norwich, NR3 1SZ May 24, 6pm to 12am Fem.Ale Brewster Beer Festivals are dedicated to showcasing the creative and innovative work being done by women in the brewing industry. Wild Card Brewery will be providing a range of kegs and casks including a special Dry Hopped Pale with Foraged Herbs brewed for International Womens Day 2019 and there will also be plenty of pizza to enjoy and live music.Norwich Beer Festival St Andrews and Blackfriars Hall, St Andrews St, Norwich NR3 1AU October 21 to 26 Prices TBC The 42nd Norwich Beer Festival will return in October with day and evening sessions throughout the week. The event is organised by the Norwich and Norfolk branch of CAMRA, with more details to be released nearer the time, and last years event had over 200 cask-conditioned real ales from Britains independent brewers, along with draught and bottled beers from across Europe and over 70 varieties of ciders and perries.