Romance and mayhem as fairytale panto takes to the stage

Dance action in Sheringham Little Theatre's Beauty and the Beast panto. Picture: ANDI SAPEY Archant

Swordfights, singalong songs, custard pies and puppets are bringing a classic fairytale to life as Sheringham Little Theatre’s panto gets into full swing.

Prince Sebastian (George Caporn) in his enchanted castle in Sheringham Little Theatre's Beauty and the Beast panto. Picture: ANDI SAPEY Prince Sebastian (George Caporn) in his enchanted castle in Sheringham Little Theatre's Beauty and the Beast panto. Picture: ANDI SAPEY

Beauty and the Beast mixes romance with panto mayhem, brimming with comedy, and modern music including the viral video Baby Shark song, and a bespoke version of Bohemian Rhapsody.

Theatre director Debbie Thompson said: “Bookings are up and there are only handfuls of tickets left, so I would urge anyone planning to attend to contact us as soon as possible.”

The show, which also features back projections and special effects, stars young Irish actress Emma Scott as the Beauty and George Caporn as The Beast/Prince Sebastian.

The panto runs until January 1, with shows at 2pm, 6pm, and a 10.30am performance on Christmas Eve.

Mrs Pans (James Lavender) in full song in Sheringham Little Theatre's Beauty and the Beast panto. Picture: ANDI SAPEY Mrs Pans (James Lavender) in full song in Sheringham Little Theatre's Beauty and the Beast panto. Picture: ANDI SAPEY

Tickets and information 01263 822347 or www.sheringhamlittletheatre.com.

Baddie Gaston (Kyle Fraser) stokes up the boos in Sheringham Little Theatre's Beauty and the Beast panto. Picture: ANDI SAPEY Baddie Gaston (Kyle Fraser) stokes up the boos in Sheringham Little Theatre's Beauty and the Beast panto. Picture: ANDI SAPEY

Fou-ling about. Sam Thompson as Le Fou in Sheringham Little Theatre's Beauty and the Beast panto. Picture: ANDI SAPEY Fou-ling about. Sam Thompson as Le Fou in Sheringham Little Theatre's Beauty and the Beast panto. Picture: ANDI SAPEY