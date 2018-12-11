Search

Advanced search
Gallery

Romance and mayhem as fairytale panto takes to the stage

11 December, 2018 - 14:59
Dance action in Sheringham Little Theatre's Beauty and the Beast panto. Picture: ANDI SAPEY

Dance action in Sheringham Little Theatre's Beauty and the Beast panto. Picture: ANDI SAPEY

Archant

Swordfights, singalong songs, custard pies and puppets are bringing a classic fairytale to life as Sheringham Little Theatre’s panto gets into full swing.

Prince Sebastian (George Caporn) in his enchanted castle in Sheringham Little Theatre's Beauty and the Beast panto. Picture: ANDI SAPEYPrince Sebastian (George Caporn) in his enchanted castle in Sheringham Little Theatre's Beauty and the Beast panto. Picture: ANDI SAPEY

Beauty and the Beast mixes romance with panto mayhem, brimming with comedy, and modern music including the viral video Baby Shark song, and a bespoke version of Bohemian Rhapsody.

Theatre director Debbie Thompson said: “Bookings are up and there are only handfuls of tickets left, so I would urge anyone planning to attend to contact us as soon as possible.”

The show, which also features back projections and special effects, stars young Irish actress Emma Scott as the Beauty and George Caporn as The Beast/Prince Sebastian.

The panto runs until January 1, with shows at 2pm, 6pm, and a 10.30am performance on Christmas Eve.

Mrs Pans (James Lavender) in full song in Sheringham Little Theatre's Beauty and the Beast panto. Picture: ANDI SAPEYMrs Pans (James Lavender) in full song in Sheringham Little Theatre's Beauty and the Beast panto. Picture: ANDI SAPEY

Tickets and information 01263 822347 or www.sheringhamlittletheatre.com.

Baddie Gaston (Kyle Fraser) stokes up the boos in Sheringham Little Theatre's Beauty and the Beast panto. Picture: ANDI SAPEYBaddie Gaston (Kyle Fraser) stokes up the boos in Sheringham Little Theatre's Beauty and the Beast panto. Picture: ANDI SAPEY

Fou-ling about. Sam Thompson as Le Fou in Sheringham Little Theatre's Beauty and the Beast panto. Picture: ANDI SAPEYFou-ling about. Sam Thompson as Le Fou in Sheringham Little Theatre's Beauty and the Beast panto. Picture: ANDI SAPEY

Sheringham Tiny Theatre – Maurice, played by David Tarkenter, gives a mini round up of the plot so far using puppets. Picture: ANDI SAPEYSheringham Tiny Theatre – Maurice, played by David Tarkenter, gives a mini round up of the plot so far using puppets. Picture: ANDI SAPEY

Most Read

Video WATCH: Bus catches fire on A146 during morning commute

A bus caught fire on the A146 this morning. Photo: Kaye Nichols

Rush hour drivers facing long delays on A47

Drivers face long delays on A47 following crash,

Drink driver escaped girlfriend who attacked him with axe after UEA gig

King's Lynn Magistrates' Court, The Court House, College Lane, King's Lynn. Picture: Ian Burt.

City centre building evacuated amid fears about lift fire

Hundreds of people were evacuated from Norvic House, Chapelfield Road, while fire crews searched the building for fire. Photo: Bethany Wales

Video WATCH: The moment a driver hits parked car and drives away

Piotr Brzozowski filmed a hit-and-run of his vehicle outside his home in Norwich. Picture: Piotr Brzozowski

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Video WATCH: Bus catches fire on A146 during morning commute

A bus caught fire on the A146 this morning. Photo: Kaye Nichols

Drink driver escaped girlfriend who attacked him with axe after UEA gig

King's Lynn Magistrates' Court, The Court House, College Lane, King's Lynn. Picture: Ian Burt.

Bid to block 125 metre wind turbine rejected by High Court

Benji Howell (pictured left) with protestors against the Barsham turbine at the public enquiry earlier this year.

A love of fashion and numerous pets is the key to keeping this 100-year-old smiling

Marjorie Neve of Fakenham, celebrating her 100th birthday with Sally, known as Puppy. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Jingle bells, local veg: Norwich community celebrates Christmas with fair of homemade food

Norwich FarmShare is hosting a Christmas Fair on December 13 at Wensum Sports Centre.
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists
Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 7°C

min temp: 0°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast