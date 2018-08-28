Search

Advanced search
Opinion

Is this the scariest scene on TV ever?

PUBLISHED: 17:34 02 January 2019

Luther is back for a fifth series. Photo: BBC

Luther is back for a fifth series. Photo: BBC

BBC

Liz Nice reflects on a terrifying TV ordeal.

20 odd years ago, I was living in London, going home on the Tube, or bus, and yes, because I was young and enjoying myself, I would often fall asleep on public transport and end up in places I didn’t expect.

After watching Luther on BBC1 last night, I am very glad that I am no longer living that life.

Watching that young woman sitting on the top deck of the night bus near the West Ham stadium, I actually had to cover my eyes, something I have never done while watching TV and certainly not while watching the BBC! Even as a child, Doctor Who left me cold. But this was the worst kind of terror. Looking around, thinking the bus was empty, while the creepy man with the mask starts crawling along the floor.

The actual killing was covered discreetly (as much as I could see through my fingers), but, just as Steven Spielberg taught us with Jaws all those years ago, it’s the fear of what is going to happen that is so much more terrifying than the actual event.

Roll on tonight’s episode. Luther is the best!

Do you think this is TV’s most terrifying scene? Or is there anything worse? Let me know at liz.nice@archant.co.uk

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Man in his 30s killed in New Year’s Eve crash on A140

A crash on New Year's Eve shut the A140 near Long Stratton. Pic: Simon Parkin.

‘The most distressing part is how it hardens you’ - Community’s anger after scaffolder dies in crash at accident blackspot

The junction of the A140 and Church Lane, near to where a fatal crash occurred on New Years Eve. Picture: Conor Matchett

Man found dead at community centre car park

A body of a man was found at Hellesdon Community Centre car park. Picture: Submitted

Bricks thrown through windscreens as vandals target 22 cars in one night

A damaged Toyota C-HR on Westwood Avenue. Kayleigh Baker

Drink driver led police on A47 pursuit which hit speeds of up to 100mph

Liam O'Grady leaving Norwich Magistrates Court. PIC: Peter Walsh.

Most Read

Revellers lose 551 items on tube on New Year’s Eve, with Stratford station third worst culprit

New Year's Eve is one of the worst nights for leaving possessions behind on the tube. Picture: Bikeworldtravel

Appeal to find women wanted in connection with theft of £2,000 of accessories from Westfield

Suspect three. Picture: Met Police

Man violently robbed in East Ham by two thugs who had a child with them

Police would like to speak to these two suspects in connection with the robbery. Pic: Met Police.

CCTV footage of missing West Ham fan released as police plan to drain lake

West Ham fan Jack Morrad, who went missing in Basildon on December 23. Picture: Essex Police

Neighbours save two people from house fire in Plaistow

Firefighters praised neighbours in Humberstone Road, who led a man and woman to safety from a house fire. Picture: Google

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Travellers move onto council-owned park and ride site

Travellers at the Postwick Park and Ride site. Picture: Archant

Man left with serious facial injuries and broken eye socket after brawl outside pub

The assault happened at the back of The Five Bells pub in Brandon. Picture: Sonya Duncan

WATCH: Happy New Year! – The PinkUn Show #162 LIVE with the big Norwich City debates

The PinkUn Show is back for 2019 down the pub, discussing the latest Norwich City action and January speculation.

Council reverses planning decision after objector threatened judicial review over hedge

Breckland Council reversed a planning decision after an objector threatened a judicial review over a protected hedge in Beeston. Photo: Graham Corney

Finance boss who stole £1.1m to fund online gambling addiction jailed for four years

Steven Girling from Costessey was addicted to online gambling. Picture: Neil Didsbury
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists