Have I Got News For You comedian announces Norfolk gig

PUBLISHED: 12:28 13 January 2020 | UPDATED: 12:28 13 January 2020

Mark Steel is heading to King's Lynn Corn Exchange in April. Photo: Idil Sukan

Mark Steel is heading to King's Lynn Corn Exchange in April. Photo: Idil Sukan

Tony Glynn

One of the stars of BBC's Have I Got News For You is set to visit Norfolk in April.

Mark Steel will perform his new show Every Little Thing's Gonna Be Alright at King's Lynn Corn Exchange on Wednesday, April 15.

Ahead of the performance Steel said the new show would be "essentially about me being chipper in the face of some miserable events".

Steel has also appeared on BBC2's QI, Room 10, and the BAFTA-nominated Mark Steel Lectures, he has also written several books including Reasons To Be Cheerful and What's Going On.

His last sell-out tour Who Do I Think I Am, revealed that his natural father was a world backgammon champion, and his weekly column for The Independent saw him win Columnist of the Year at the Press Awards in 2015.

While on the road Steel will be working on his new book based on his last tour, which is about tracing his birth parents after being adopted as a child.

Tickets can be purchased here.

