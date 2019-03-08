Quiz

A Friends-themed quiz is coming to a Norwich bar

Matt LeBlanc, Courtney Cox, Jennifer Aniston, Matthew Perry, Lisa Kudrow and David Schwimmer in Friends. Picture: IMDB/NBC IMDB/NBC

A quiz based on hit American sitcom Friends is coming to the city and we couldn't BE anymore excited.

Fans of the show are in for a treat as a themed quiz is coming to Bar & Beyond in Prince of Wales Road this Sunday, September 15 from 7pm and will feature five rounds of trivia.

The questions will range in difficulty and there will also be a picture round and bonus games throughout the evening, with a jackpot of £80 up for grabs - unfortunately you won't be getting Monica's apartment.

Gregg Wilson, from Yellow Elephant Promotions who run the event, said: "I host the quiz and we have run these events throughout the country over the last three years in 80 locations across the UK, Ireland and Australia but this is our first event in Norwich.

"The quiz will cater for everyone with questions of varying difficulty for those who have seen it once round but also some for the eagle-eyed observers.

"Friends is one of those shows that ages so well and when you watch now it is still just as relevant as it was 20 years ago as it centres on friendship and relationships, which everyone experiences, and it is loved by so many people."

There will also be half price drinks until 10pm and the event will take place in the main room with Friends decor.

Lauren Gifford, manager of Bar & Beyond, said: "It is definitely something different and great for a relaxing Sunday in the city.

"I grew up with friends and everyone has watched and we are planning to launch some more themed quizzes here too."

Make sure to swot up before you go - otherwise you may have to move to Yemen from the embarrassment.

Friends first hit screens in 1994 and is based around six friends in their 20s and 30s who live in Manhattan, New York and ran for 10 series and 236 episodes.

Individual tickets are still available here and cost £3 at fixr.co