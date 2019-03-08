Search

Advanced search

Could you enter or nominate a Tourism Champion
Quiz

A Friends-themed quiz is coming to a Norwich bar

PUBLISHED: 10:34 12 September 2019 | UPDATED: 10:34 12 September 2019

Matt LeBlanc, Courtney Cox, Jennifer Aniston, Matthew Perry, Lisa Kudrow and David Schwimmer in Friends. Picture: IMDB/NBC

Matt LeBlanc, Courtney Cox, Jennifer Aniston, Matthew Perry, Lisa Kudrow and David Schwimmer in Friends. Picture: IMDB/NBC

IMDB/NBC

A quiz based on hit American sitcom Friends is coming to the city and we couldn't BE anymore excited.

Fans of the show are in for a treat as a themed quiz is coming to Bar & Beyond in Prince of Wales Road this Sunday, September 15 from 7pm and will feature five rounds of trivia.

The questions will range in difficulty and there will also be a picture round and bonus games throughout the evening, with a jackpot of £80 up for grabs - unfortunately you won't be getting Monica's apartment.

Gregg Wilson, from Yellow Elephant Promotions who run the event, said: "I host the quiz and we have run these events throughout the country over the last three years in 80 locations across the UK, Ireland and Australia but this is our first event in Norwich.

"The quiz will cater for everyone with questions of varying difficulty for those who have seen it once round but also some for the eagle-eyed observers.

You may also want to watch:

"Friends is one of those shows that ages so well and when you watch now it is still just as relevant as it was 20 years ago as it centres on friendship and relationships, which everyone experiences, and it is loved by so many people."

READ MORE: Norwich restaurant launches Mary Poppins afternoon tea

There will also be half price drinks until 10pm and the event will take place in the main room with Friends decor.

Lauren Gifford, manager of Bar & Beyond, said: "It is definitely something different and great for a relaxing Sunday in the city.

"I grew up with friends and everyone has watched and we are planning to launch some more themed quizzes here too."

Make sure to swot up before you go - otherwise you may have to move to Yemen from the embarrassment.

Friends first hit screens in 1994 and is based around six friends in their 20s and 30s who live in Manhattan, New York and ran for 10 series and 236 episodes.

Individual tickets are still available here and cost £3 at fixr.co

Most Read

‘We were living to the last penny’ – single mum-of-three starts business to get off benefits

Jenna Deacon at her nail salon, Nails at No. 8, ready for business, opening September 16. Photo: Emily Thomson

Lorry stuck on narrow city street for almost two hours

A lorry was stuck on Gertrude Road for two hours on Wednesday evening. Picture: Submitted

Girl grabbed by stranger in a car

A girl was grabbed by a man in a black car on Christchurch Road in Norwich. Picture: Google

Armed gang jailed for 27 years over ‘shocking’ park shooting

Kallum Eastall, left and Jake Brittain, right, have been jailed over a shooting in a Norwich park. Picture: Norfolk Police

Norwich bridal shop named the best in the country

Anna Hare, owner of Pure Brides in Lower Goat Lane which was named the bridalwear retailer of the year at The Bridal Buyer Awards 2019 Credit: Louisa Baldwin

Most Read

‘Picking for picking’s sake’: Mother hits out at school after daughter’s trousers deemed ‘too tight’

Francesca Negus, 14, of Shipdham, wearing her school trousers branded 'too tight' by Dereham Neatherd High School. With her is her mum, Theresa Lee, holding the alternative elasticated trousers provided by the school. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Sunday roasts at three Norfolk pubs named among best in UK

A roast dinner at the Anchor Inn in Morston, Norfolk. Picture Anchor Inn.

‘We were living to the last penny’ – single mum-of-three starts business to get off benefits

Jenna Deacon at her nail salon, Nails at No. 8, ready for business, opening September 16. Photo: Emily Thomson

Owners appeal after being told to remove swimming pool and demolish home

Arcady in Holt Road, Cley. The occupants have appealed against an enforcement notice to demolish it. Pictures: David Bale

Victim of fatal head-on collision is named

The scene of the crash on the A1065 near South Raynham Picture: Chris Bishop

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Broads boat builder goes under after a year of trading

Brundall Boat Builders, which traded as Vogue Marine, has gone bust. Picture: Google/VogueMarine

Question Time is in Norwich tonight and this is who is on the panel

Question Time, presented by Fiona Bruce, will be broadcast from Norwich tonight. Photo: BBC/Richard Lewisohn

Girl, 16, faints on train amid ‘disgusting’ overcrowding

Ellie Branston-Tilley, who fainted on an overcrowded Bittern Line train from Sheringham to Norwich on the morning of Wednesday, September 11. Picture: Supplied by Jodie Branston-Tilley

‘He was one of life’s gentlemen’ - Tributes paid to Great Yarmouth’s Ernie Childs who has died

Ernie Childs from Yarmouth potteries when he was making thousands of hand made mugs for the Olympics and Diamond Jubilee. Picture: Nick Butcher

A ‘sweet and friendly’ cat is hoping to be rehomed alongside her kittens

Luna and her kittens Picture: RSPCA
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists