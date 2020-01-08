Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Wine More

Zoo keepers play animal hide and seek as annual count gets underway

PUBLISHED: 15:10 08 January 2020 | UPDATED: 15:10 08 January 2020

Keepers at Banham Zoo and Africa Alive! are undertaking the annual animal count Picture: ZSEA

Keepers at Banham Zoo and Africa Alive! are undertaking the annual animal count Picture: ZSEA

Archant

Some of the animals at Banham Zoo and Africa Alive! are masters at the game of hide and seek, as keepers have found out during the annual animal count.

Some animals are easier to count than others during Africa Alive! and Banham Zoo's annual animal count Picture: ZSEASome animals are easier to count than others during Africa Alive! and Banham Zoo's annual animal count Picture: ZSEA

Spare a thought for the keeping staff at Banham Zoo and Africa Alive! who have started the new year by counting and recording every single animal at each zoo!

The keepers now face this mammoth annual task for zoo licensing requirements and also to assist with the many co-ordinated animal breeding programmes that each zoo is involved with.

You may also want to watch:

To enable these vital conservation breeding programmes to work successfully, the co-ordinators need to know what each participating zoo has on site at the end of each year. There are 104 animal species across both Banham Zoo and Africa Alive! which are part of vital European and international breeding programmes, so this stocktake is very important.

With the looming deadline for BREXIT approaching as well, the movement of animals between UK zoos and zoos throughout the rest of the world as part of these critical conservation programmes could be affected, so the correct animal numbers for the co-ordinators has never been more important.

"Although all the animal species at the zoos are regularly counted and checked, this is not usually done all at once, so it's a busy time for our keepers to make sure they get it right," explains David Field, chief executive of the Zoological Society of East Anglia (ZSEA), which runs both the zoos. "Some animals understandably are easier to count than others, such as our lions at Africa Alive!, and others make it very tricky, such as the black-cheeked lovebirds at Africa Alive! who are very active and move around a lot. Then there are the more elusive animals such as our sloths Santos and Vlo at Banham Zoo, who are often hiding out in thick foliage so it's hard to find them, never mind count them.

Come out Santos, where ever you are!"

2019 was a busy year full of births, such as the red panda cub at Banham Zoo and a drill baby at Africa Alive!, visits from royalty and events such as Africa Alive! By Night and Banham Zoo's The Snowman and The Snowdog Bricklive Tour.

Most Read

WATCH: Video shows rat on window sill in McDonald’s

A rat was filmed in the McDonald's restaurant on King's Lynn's Hardwick Estate just before Christmas. Photo: Michael Darlington

Norwich bar closes down

Panda Bar director Samantha Elliott, pictured when the business opened in 2018. Picture: Archant

Police crack down on ‘appalling’ parking near school

Three Mile Lane, in Costessey where residents have complained about inconsiderate parking around school pick up and drop off times. Picture: Google Maps

Norfolk duo set for stardom on Couples Come Dine With Me

Debbie and Chris King from Bradwell have tested their culinary credentials by appearing on Channel 4's Couples Come Dine With Me Picture: Debbie King

All cyclists fined for riding on pavements in Norfolk in a year caught in one town

A total of 23 cyclists have been fined £50 for riding on the pavement in Norfolk over the last three years, 16 of which were in Watton. Picture: Abigail Nicholson

Most Read

Norwich bar closes down

Panda Bar director Samantha Elliott, pictured when the business opened in 2018. Picture: Archant

Norfolk town could get McDonald’s and Starbucks

Downham Market could be getting a McDonald's restaurant. Jay Nelson

‘Ginormous’ cliff collapse leaves caravans at risk of falling

A huge section of cliff has fallen onto the beach and sea at a caravan park in Trimingham. Picture: Amanda Stephens

Headteacher banned for ignoring child neglect complaints

Alexander Bowles was headteacher at Great Hockham Primary School near Thetford. Photo: Google Streetview

‘I have had enough’ - Man says anti-social youngsters could force him to move

Jason Parkes with the posts on Viburnum Green where 'No Ball Game' signs used to be. Picture: Lauren De Boise.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Another empty shop for seaside town after trader decides to cut overheads by drastically downsizing

Sheringham shop owner Cliff Morris, who is dramatically downsizing his business after 33 years of trading. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Police crack down on ‘appalling’ parking near school

Three Mile Lane, in Costessey where residents have complained about inconsiderate parking around school pick up and drop off times. Picture: Google Maps

Farmers want to share risks and rewards of producing sugar

Norfolk farmer Kit Papworth (inset) has been elected to the NFU Sugar Board to represent the region's sugar beet growers. Pictures: Kit Papworth / Chris Hill

Food trollies sent round as nurses ‘too busy’ to stop and eat

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn has seen increase in waits and deployed a refreshment trolley to ensure staff eat and drink. Photo: Ian Burt

Sunken stretch of road closed over erosion concerns

A section of Riverside Road in Gorleston, which has sunk due to erosion of the riverbank, has been closed off by Norfolk County Council. Picture: Jason Silom.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists