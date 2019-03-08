Zoo offers a roarsome time for all at first accessibility weekend

Visitors to Banham Zoo during the accessibility weekend will be able to enjoy getting closer to nature

Visitors who need a bit of extra assistance will be able to make the most of Banham Zoo at a special accessibility weekend taking place on September 14-15, 2019.

Banham Zoo is holding its first accessibility weekend on September 14-15, with extra on-site facilities and activities to enable guests who would otherwise be unable to visit the zoo to enjoy a day out among the animals.

The zoo will be raising funds towards the accessibility aims of the Zoological Society of East Anglia (ZSEA), the charitable trust which runs Banham Zoo and sister park Africa Alive! in Kessingland, with all donations received on the day, including the donations on admissions, going towards its long-term plans for improving guest accessibility.

David Field, CEO of ZSEA, said: "ZSEA is committed to improving accessibility at both Banham Zoo and Africa Alive!. Zoos have proven to be some of the most inclusive environments, providing the perfect situations for all guests, irrespective of ability, to enjoy getting closer to nature. Funds raised over the weekend will be going direct to our commitment to improving the facilities we offer."

Among other things, the money will fund a permanent 'changing places' facility within the zoo. For the accessibility weekend, guests will have access to a Mobiloo - a pop-up changing places facility which features a hoist, adult-size changing bench and all you would expect to find in a fully accessible toilet.

In addition, in partnership with National Mobility Hire, the zoo will be offering mobility scooters and manual wheelchairs for hire - a facility which the zoo offers on a limited basis everyday, however, for this weekend an extra fleet of chairs will be available.

For those who prefer to walk limited distances, the zoo, in partnership with Ben Burgess, will be offering assistance using electric buggies to take guests around the zoo.

From 4pm the zoo becomes relatively quiet and the Roadtrain will continue to operate but without its usual informative commentary. The zoo will also stay open late until 7pm each evening, allowing guests who seek the quieter side of the zoo to be able to enjoy the early evening in surroundings that are more peaceful.

A limited number of ear defenders will also be available on loan, and feeding talks will be available as question and answer sessions, accompanied by Makaton signing, as well as a number of the feeding talks and activities throughout each afternoon of the weekend including British Sign Language interpretation.

For more information visit www.banhamzoo.co.uk