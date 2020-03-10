Search

Norwich business launches cheesecake station

PUBLISHED: 15:03 10 March 2020 | UPDATED: 15:32 10 March 2020

Bake Away in Norwich has launched a cheesecake station Credit: Bake Away

With fillings ranging from strawberry to salted caramel, a Norwich business has launched a cheesecake station where customers can create their own sweet treat.

Bake Away, in 555 Sprowston Road opposite The Brickmakers pub, has already gained a legion of fans since opening six months ago and there are often queues at the door when they open.

The business is owned by couple Nikita and Terry Pegler, who live in Sprowston, and they sell cupcakes, tray bakes, such as Bakewell slices and billionaire brownies, alongside cookies and nostalgic school dinner favourites, including chocolate oaties which is their most popular product.

The pair, who first launched the business from home in 2017 making birthday and wedding cakes, have now made their offering even sweeter with a cheesecake station, where customers can choose their base, filling and toppings.

The cheesecake costs £2.50 with a choice of an Oreo or digestive biscuit base, followed by a filling of strawberry, vanilla, salted caramel, Lotus Biscoff or Kinderella, which is a mix of Nutella and Kinder Bueno, and toppings, for 50p extra, such as smarties, marshmallows and mini Jammie Dodgers.

Mrs Pegler said: 'My husband thought of the idea and it has gone absolutely mental since we launched and I think it is because there is nothing else like it - we have been to London and they do ice cream and frozen yoghurt bars but never cheesecake, it is a Bake Away original.'

The couple offered all their cakes for £1 throughout January and the start of February, which has bought a boost to business and they have plenty of ideas going forward.

Mrs Pegler added: 'We will also do a low fat cheesecake in a couple of weeks, as we get a lot of people coming in that are on Slimming World.

'We want to try new recipes and we are also looking at possibly doing drinks and savoury products such as sausage rolls, but the world is our oyster with what we do next.'

Bake Away is open Thursdays and Fridays 10am to 2pm and Saturdays 10am to 3pm.

