Fish and chip shop giving free meals to those in need on Christmas Day

21 December, 2019 - 08:00
Baileys Fish and Chip Shop in Diss is giving away free meals this Christmas Day. L-R L-Zerrin, Cengiz and Kubilay Bolat and Cemal Kayguszuz. Credit: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2016

Baileys Fish and Chip Shop in Diss is giving away free meals this Christmas Day. L-R L-Zerrin, Cengiz and Kubilay Bolat and Cemal Kayguszuz.

The owners of a Norfolk fish and chip shop are making sure it is the season of goodwill by giving away free meals to those in need on Christmas Day.

Eastern Daily Press Stars of Norfolk and Waveney Awards ceremony 2017 at St Andrews Hall, Norwich. David Powels presents Cengiz Bolat from Baileys Fish and Chip shop with a special recognition award. Picture: Nick ButcherEastern Daily Press Stars of Norfolk and Waveney Awards ceremony 2017 at St Andrews Hall, Norwich. David Powels presents Cengiz Bolat from Baileys Fish and Chip shop with a special recognition award. Picture: Nick Butcher

Customers will be able to get any meal from the menu at Baileys Fish and Chips in Shelfanger Road, Diss, for free on Wednesday, December 25 from 3pm to 8pm.

Cengiz Bolat and business partner Cemal Kayguszuz took over the shop in January 2016 and have been giving away food every Christmas since as they don't want anyone to eat alone or to go hungry.

Mr Bolat said: "We want to give the message of the importance of helping others at Christmas and we open the shop to everyone.

"We have homeless people that come in and families too and we also deliver to older ladies and gentleman living nearby.

"We wanted to give something back to our customers and they can pick anything they want off the menu."

Mr Bolat is originally from Turkey and moved to Ipswich 15 years ago and has called Norfolk home for the last four-and-a-half years.

The pair's act of kindness also won Baileys Fish and Chips the special recognition prize at the Stars of Norfolk and Waveney Awards in 2017.

READ MORE: 7 places in Norfolk offering free Christmas dinners

The post on their Facebook page for the free meals this year has been shared over 3,500 times and they have received messages of support in the comments.

Chris Wilkinson wrote: "And there was I thinking the world is going mad and then I see this.

"This installs some faith in humanity, hats off to you and your staff."

Siobhan Clarke wrote: "My hat goes off to you Baileys Fish and Chips, you are fabulous."

In previous years, members of the community have also donated items such as chocolate and cakes for those in need to take home with them when they visit the shop on Christmas Day.

Earlier this year, Baileys Fish and Chips also offered free meals on October 31 to customers in Halloween costumes.

