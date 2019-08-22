Video

WATCH: Bailey May from Now United answers fan questions

Now United star Bailey May back in his home city of Norwich. Photo: Neil Perry Archant

Bailey May, who represents the Philippines in global pop group Now United, came to the EDP headquarters to answer fan questions.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The 17-year-old star grew up in Norwich and took the time to visit us while he was home.

READ MORE: 'Norwich is the best place in the world' - International popstar returns home after LA tour

We opened up our Twitter to his millions of fans so they could put their most burning questions to the popstar.

Watch the video to see Bailey's answers to questions including "have you ever thought about leaving Now United?" and "What do you love most about your fans?"