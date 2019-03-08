Search

Advanced search

Could you enter or nominate a Tourism Champion
Gallery

All the pictures and results from the Grand Norwich Duck Race

PUBLISHED: 17:32 25 August 2019 | UPDATED: 17:32 25 August 2019

Action from the Grand Norwich Duck Race 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Action from the Grand Norwich Duck Race 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Archant

From Jemima Puddle-Duck to James Pond, hundreds of people lined the River Wensum for the Grand Norwich Duck Race on bank holiday Sunday.

The winning team, from left, Anthea and Roger Cawdron, Sharon Sutton and Kiren Hulme from the Ribs of Beef pub. Picture: Jamie HoneywoodThe winning team, from left, Anthea and Roger Cawdron, Sharon Sutton and Kiren Hulme from the Ribs of Beef pub. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

The event returned for its eight year in aid of Break Charity and sees ducks float from St George's Bridge, next to the Norwich Playhouse, to Fye Bridge by the Ribs of Beef pub.

The hot weather brought out the crowds and the first race of the day saw 3,000 little yellow ducks take to the water, with prizes including hotel stays and restaurant vouchers up for grabs, and volunteers scooped them up with nets on paddle boards as they crossed the finish line.

This was followed by the feature race of the day with the large painted ducks, which are all created by local community groups and businesses, and featured everything from Spiderman to Moby Duck.

After plenty of cheers from spectators, the first to cross the line was Mallardigras, which was designed by the staff at the Ribs of Beef pub who host the event.

Action from the Grand Norwich Duck Race 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood Action from the Grand Norwich Duck Race 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Kiren Hulme, bar staff at the pub, said: "The inspiration was Mardi Gras and a mallard so it became Mallardigras and it took an entire day to make it, from the crack of dawn until about 6pm and quite a lot of sherry and port.

READ MORE: EastEnders stars Dean Gaffney and Michael Greco spotted at Carrow Road

"It is brilliant for the pub and it is my last ever shift here and the duck race so it is like a swan song except ducks."

In second place was fox duck designed by Blackbirds Class at Recreation Road Infant School in Norwich and in third was a duck designed by Soak design agency who are based in the city.

Sarah Bunn, fundraising events manager at Break Charity, said: "It has been the most amazing day, the weather turned out, the people turned out and most of all the ducks turned out.

Action from the Grand Norwich Duck Race 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood Action from the Grand Norwich Duck Race 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

"We have probably rased in excess of five to six thousand pounds and without events like this and people supporting us we can't do what we do and that is provide really high level quality care for children and young people who are very vulnerable in our society."

A charity auction of the decorated ducks is set to take place at the Maid's Head Hotel in Tombland on Thursday, September 5 and to find out more information email sarah.bunn@break-charity.org

Action from the Grand Norwich Duck Race 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood Action from the Grand Norwich Duck Race 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Action from the Grand Norwich Duck Race 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood Action from the Grand Norwich Duck Race 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Action from the Grand Norwich Duck Race 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood Action from the Grand Norwich Duck Race 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Action from the Grand Norwich Duck Race 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood Action from the Grand Norwich Duck Race 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Action from the Grand Norwich Duck Race 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood Action from the Grand Norwich Duck Race 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Action from the Grand Norwich Duck Race 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood Action from the Grand Norwich Duck Race 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Action from the Grand Norwich Duck Race 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood Action from the Grand Norwich Duck Race 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Action from the Grand Norwich Duck Race 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood Action from the Grand Norwich Duck Race 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Action from the Grand Norwich Duck Race 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood Action from the Grand Norwich Duck Race 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Action from the Grand Norwich Duck Race 2019. Picture: Jamie HoneywoodAction from the Grand Norwich Duck Race 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Action from the Grand Norwich Duck Race 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood Action from the Grand Norwich Duck Race 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Action from the Grand Norwich Duck Race 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood Action from the Grand Norwich Duck Race 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Most Read

Everything you need to know about the East Coast Truckers convoy 2019

The East Coast Truckers driving through Thorpe. Picture: Nick Butcher

Man killed in crash named

A man has died following a crash in Redgrave near Diss Picture: SIMON PARKIN

‘What on Earth has happened?’ - confusion as demolition starts on 165-year-old pub

The Ark Pub in Thetford is being demolished. Picture: Marc Betts

‘We feel persecuted’ - Travelling showmen family on their struggle to find a home

Robert Edwards with family Ocean, Indi, Keely and Robert Jnr.

Eight fire crews called to derelict building blaze

The scene of a fire in Bridge Road, Oulton Broad. Photo: Reece Hanson

Most Read

‘What on Earth has happened?’ - confusion as demolition starts on 165-year-old pub

The Ark Pub in Thetford is being demolished. Picture: Marc Betts

GCSE results 2019: All of the results from Norfolk and Waveney

Dereham Neatherd High School students celebrate their GCSE results. Picture: Dereham Neatherd High School

‘This is not Marbella’ - Noisy hotel party ‘spoils’ musical show and upsets residents

The Gorleston Makes Music final at the town's bandstand was reportedly disrupted by a function at the Cliff Hotel. Picture: Helen Jackson

Four arrested on suspicion of human trafficking after police discover brothel

The house on Spencer Street in Norwich. Photo: Dan Grimmer

Butcher given zero food hygiene rating after fridges turned off overnight and jars left open

The store is closed with milk, drinks and olives in chillers. Picture: Archant

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Police rescue two dogs left in locked car without water

Police rescued two dogs from a car parked on Great Yarmouth seafront. PHOTO: Twitter @NSPoliceDogs

‘We feel persecuted’ - Travelling showmen family on their struggle to find a home

Robert Edwards with family Ocean, Indi, Keely and Robert Jnr.

‘A true gent’ - tributes paid to man who died after being hit by camper van

The junction of Mundford Road and Croxton Road in Thetford where the fatal incident happened. Photo: Emily Thomson

REVEALED: The Norwich streets where there are more parking permits than spaces

Parked cars in permit parking areas in the Golden Triangle. The price of the visitors' parking permits is to go up. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

All the pictures and results from the Grand Norwich Duck Race

Action from the Grand Norwich Duck Race 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists