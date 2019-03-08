Gallery

All the pictures and results from the Grand Norwich Duck Race

Action from the Grand Norwich Duck Race 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood Archant

From Jemima Puddle-Duck to James Pond, hundreds of people lined the River Wensum for the Grand Norwich Duck Race on bank holiday Sunday.

The winning team, from left, Anthea and Roger Cawdron, Sharon Sutton and Kiren Hulme from the Ribs of Beef pub. Picture: Jamie Honeywood The winning team, from left, Anthea and Roger Cawdron, Sharon Sutton and Kiren Hulme from the Ribs of Beef pub. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

The event returned for its eight year in aid of Break Charity and sees ducks float from St George's Bridge, next to the Norwich Playhouse, to Fye Bridge by the Ribs of Beef pub.

The hot weather brought out the crowds and the first race of the day saw 3,000 little yellow ducks take to the water, with prizes including hotel stays and restaurant vouchers up for grabs, and volunteers scooped them up with nets on paddle boards as they crossed the finish line.

This was followed by the feature race of the day with the large painted ducks, which are all created by local community groups and businesses, and featured everything from Spiderman to Moby Duck.

After plenty of cheers from spectators, the first to cross the line was Mallardigras, which was designed by the staff at the Ribs of Beef pub who host the event.

Kiren Hulme, bar staff at the pub, said: "The inspiration was Mardi Gras and a mallard so it became Mallardigras and it took an entire day to make it, from the crack of dawn until about 6pm and quite a lot of sherry and port.

"It is brilliant for the pub and it is my last ever shift here and the duck race so it is like a swan song except ducks."

In second place was fox duck designed by Blackbirds Class at Recreation Road Infant School in Norwich and in third was a duck designed by Soak design agency who are based in the city.

Sarah Bunn, fundraising events manager at Break Charity, said: "It has been the most amazing day, the weather turned out, the people turned out and most of all the ducks turned out.

"We have probably rased in excess of five to six thousand pounds and without events like this and people supporting us we can't do what we do and that is provide really high level quality care for children and young people who are very vulnerable in our society."

A charity auction of the decorated ducks is set to take place at the Maid's Head Hotel in Tombland on Thursday, September 5 and to find out more information email sarah.bunn@break-charity.org

