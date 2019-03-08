9 Norfolk walks to enjoy over August bank holiday weekend

Norfolk Coast Path Picture: ANTONY KELLY Archant Norfolk 2014

From Boudicca Way to Burgh Castle, head outdoors over August bank holiday weekend and try one of these brilliant Norfolk walks.

Winterton Dunes National Nature Reserve Credit: Angela Sharpe Winterton Dunes National Nature Reserve Credit: Angela Sharpe

Bank holidays are a perfect time to get together with your family and friends and spend some quality time together exploring the county's wonderful countryside.

Norfolk County Council Trails Office Jack Davidson recommends his favourite nine walks, with a range of distances and something to suit everyone.

1. Winterton Dunes Circular Walk/Winterton Circular Walk, 1.5 miles/4 miles

Both of these are perfect for young families (as long as the children are walking - pushchairs don't do well on the fine sand of the dunes).

The dunes walk is short, but it's a perfect introduction to the Norfolk Coast Path and this beautiful landscape.

The real treat on the longer route is the ruined church of St Mary at Somerton - the roof and windows are missing and a tree is growing in the chancel, but it's a haunting and lovely place.

2. Acle WWII Trail, 4.5 miles

Thornham harbour. Picture: Matthew Usher. Thornham harbour. Picture: Matthew Usher.

Starting from Acle Dyke, this circular trail heads north along the banks of the River Bure, under Acle Bridge, and returns to Acle through fields from the village of Upton.

This area was heavily defended in WWII in case of German invasion. Several pillboxes and spigot mortar pedestals can still be seen along the route. The walk is a joy, whether you are interested in WWII heritage or not.

3. Burgh Castle Circular Route, 1 mile

Just a few miles from Great Yarmouth, this route is fully wheelchair accessible thanks to the six hundred metre boardwalk that traverses the reed bed along the mouth of the River Waveney.

Also perfect for families with pushchairs, birdwatchers and those who enjoy a quick walk, the views across the marshes are long and impressive.

4. Thornham Circular Walk, 2.5 miles

The village of Thornham sits in a perfect example of the north-west Norfolk landscape, with long views across its salt marsh and sand flats throughout the northern portion of the walk.

Views from the new boardwalk that has been installed at Burgh Castle Roman Fort. Picture: Nick Butcher Views from the new boardwalk that has been installed at Burgh Castle Roman Fort. Picture: Nick Butcher

A short, family-friendly route, it offers rich history and a vast, natural remoteness without straying too far from the comforts of cafés and pubs offering high quality food and drink.

5. Houghton Circular Walk, 4.5 miles

This route circles one of Norfolk's most important Bronze Age landscapes and offers the chance to take in some more modern culture on the same day too!

It's a wonderful chance to get off the beaten track. Houghton Hall has a collection of outdoor sculpture in its gorgeous gardens as well as indoor art exhibitions.

This summer's main exhibition is called 'Nature and Inspiration' - the first significant show of the renowned sculptor, Henry Moore's work in East Anglia, running until 29 September. For more information visit the Houghton Hall website.

Walking the Boudicca Way in south Norfolk Credit: Bill Smith Walking the Boudicca Way in south Norfolk Credit: Bill Smith

6. Boudicca Way, 37 miles, Diss-Norwich

If you have the whole weekend free, why not have a go at one of the linear Trails?

Boudicca Way has just been re-signed in full and is now stile-free and it has never been more accessible.

There are a number of accommodation options along the way, but it's possible to do it over two days whilst staying in Norwich in the evenings, thanks to good bus and train links along the route.

Norfolk Coast Path Credit: Ian Burt Norfolk Coast Path Credit: Ian Burt

7. Roman Camp Circular Walk, 9 miles

Starting from Cromer Pier, the route is nicely varied and makes the most of the Heathland, clifftop and woodland landscapes that surround the town. The route visits Norfolk's highest point, a whole 106m above sea level! It's a nice challenge for those looking for a big day out hiking, and there's plenty of choices for refuelling on return to Cromer.

The route is clearly marked, but West Runton and Beeston Regis heath offers miles woodland and heathland paths to explore for walkers and runners wanting even more hill action.

8. Norfolk Coast Path, 87 miles

Okay, so the bank holiday weekend isn't enough time to enjoy the whole Norfolk Coast Path, but half is definitely possible.

Sheringham and Cromer are roughly at the mid-point of the route, and whichever way you choose to walk it's well served by various accommodation and eating options.

There are even companies that will carry your gear for you and set up your tent, for totally hassle-free adventuring!

9. Hellesdon Circular Walk, 5.5 miles

Starting from Marlpit Lane on the Western edge of Norwich, the Hellesdon Walk is a great way to explore some doorstep hidden gems that you probably didn't know existed.

Foremost among these is the recently reclaimed and restored Hellesdon Station Platform.

Hidden in the trees close to the beginning of the route, it's worth a look even if you don't have time for the whole thing.

For downloadable maps of all the routes, visit Norfolk County Council's Trails page at norfolk.gov.uk/bankholidaywalks