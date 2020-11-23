Assembly Online: Shining a spotlight on Great Yarmouth’s art and culture projects

Free online arts programme from charity The Assembly House Trust continues with a discussion about the vibrant arts and cultural projects taking place in Great Yarmouth

The latest free online arts event from Assembly Online looks at the diverse arts and cultural activities being offered in Great Yarmouth.

Not From ‘Round Here will be live-streamed on November 26 at 7.30pm and will be an introduction to the cultural activity undertaken by some of the small-scale and grass-roots organisations and individuals in the town.

The event will explore what the groups do, why they choose to work in Yarmouth and the realities of working there versus the expectations.

Participating in the discussion will be Kaavous Clayton and Julia Devonshire from originalprojects; which is based in Yarmouth.

Other participants include Ana Moreira from Afroluso, a hip-hop “female and male empowerment” dance group and Pedro Cassimo from Magnificent Representing Passion, an organisation which offers young people and adults opportunities to explore their talents and learn life skills through creativity.

Ruben Cruz from Reprezent Project and Lotte LS from Red Herring Press will also take part in the event.

Assembly Online is a live stream series bringing regular free events to audiences at home – these include talks, screenings, discussions, performances, critical reading and poetry. Events are courtesy of Norwich-based arts charity The Assembly House Trust.

In order to access the event, visit www.youtube.com/c/AssemblyOnline/live

Find out more about past and future events at www.assemblyonline.co.uk.