Join a haunting walk along the Suffolk coast from the comfort of your own home with the latest in the Assembly Online series of virtual arts events.

Take an invigorating walk without leaving the comfort of your own home with the latest event from The Assembly House Trust’s online arts programme this Thursday.

Justin Barton and the late Mark Fisher’s On Vanishing Land is an audio-essay which evokes a walk along the Suffolk coastline in 2006, from Felixstowe container port (“a nerve ganglion of capitalism”) to the Anglo-Saxon burial ground at Sutton Hoo.

The event, on Thursday July 9 at 7.30pm, will involve a walk under immense skies, through zones of deep time and within sunlit, liminal terrains, into the eerie.

Following the audio-essay, there will be an in-conversation with Of & By’s Jonathan P Watts and Justin Barton

Although the business arm of The Assembly House has now reopened, arts events at the Theatre Street venue are still unable to be staged, meaning that The Assembly House Trust’s arts programme has moved online.

Assembly Online is a live stream series bringing regular free events to audiences at home – these include talks, screenings, discussions, performances, critical reading and poetry. Events are courtesy of Norwich-based arts charity The Assembly House Trust.

The link to watch the events is available from the Assembly Online page at www.assemblyhousetrust.org.uk and is also where you can watch all the previous events put on by the Trust.

On Vanishing Land is an audio treat filled with charged atmospheres, shadowy incursions and enigmatic departures.

A derelict radar base, coastal heathland, drifting thistledown, towers of overgrown shipping containers - music haunted by wider levels of reality, narrations about rarely visited zones and potentials, voices of dreams and stories.

There are tracks by John Foxx, Gazelle Twin, Baron Mordant, Raime, Pete Wiseman, Farmers of Vega, Skjolbrot, Eerie Anglia, Ekoplekz and Dolly Dolly and nods to M.R. James’s Oh Whistle and I’ll Come to You My Lad (1904), Joan Lindsay’s Picnic at Hanging Rock (1967), and Brian Eno’s On Land (1982).

Justin Barton is a philosopher, writer and sound artist. He is the author of Hidden Valleys (Zer0 Books, 2015), and with Mark Fisher he made the audio-essays londonunderlondon (2005) and On Vanishing Land (Hyperdub release 2019). Currently he is completing a series of three philosophy books with the overall title Explorations.

Mark Fisher, who died in 2017 at the age of 48, was a teacher, cultural theorist, and the author of Capitalist Realism (2009), Ghosts Of My Life: Writings on Depression, Hauntology and Lost Futures (2014) and The Weird and the Eerie (2017).

An anthology, k-punk: The Collected and Unpublished Writings of Mark Fisher (2004-2016), was published by Repeater Books in November 2018.

This is an Of & By event, a series of artist talks, screenings and discussions organised by the contemporary art critic Jonathan P. Watts.