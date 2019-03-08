Search

Popstar Ashanti announces Norwich tour date

PUBLISHED: 15:27 21 October 2019 | UPDATED: 15:40 21 October 2019

Ashanti announces UK tour date at UEA LCR in Norwich. Picture: PA Archive/PA Images

Ashanti announces UK tour date at UEA LCR in Norwich. Picture: PA Archive/PA Images

PA Archive/PA Images

Grammy award-winning popstar Ashanti is coming to Norwich on her latest UK tour and you'd be foolish to miss it.

The R&B star is heading to the UEA LCR on Tuesday, February 4 and fans can expect plenty of nostalgia as she plays all her biggest hits from the noughties.

Born in New York, Ashanti released her debut self-titled album in 2002, which reached number three in the UK charts and won her a Grammy Award for best contemporary R&B album and eight Billboard Music Awards.

She has gone on to have six UK top tens, including Foolish, Rock Wit U (Awww Baby) and Only U.

Although the setlist is unknown she is likely to play some new material too, including her 2019 single Floating and collaboration Pretty Little Thing with Afro B.

On the tour dates in London, Birmingham and Manchester she will also be performing with singers Ginuwine and Mario.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, October 25 at 9am at ueaticketbookings.co.uk

