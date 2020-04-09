Search

ASSEMBLY ONLINE lockdown arts programme screens artist Emily Richardson's films live on Facebook

PUBLISHED: 12:22 09 April 2020 | UPDATED: 12:22 09 April 2020

Free online film event from The Assembly House Trust (C) Assmembly House Trust

Free online film event from The Assembly House Trust (C) Assmembly House Trust

AHT

Tonight: Take an immersive tour of three incredible houses in East Anglia as arts charity The Assembly House Trust hosts a live screening of a renowned filmaker’s work.

Travel to three amazing houses as The Assembly House Trust hosts a screening of an internationally-renowned artist filmmaker’s work online.

The arts charity has a new programme, ASSEMBLY ONLINE, which is providing free arts events during the lockdown on Thursday evenings.

On April 9, a live event by Of & By will be hosted which will include a screening of artist Emily Richardson’s House Works trilogy after which she will be in conversation with contemporary art critic Jonathan P Watts.

An online audience will be able to join the live event from 7.30pm on Facebook, www.facebook.com/artsatah or by visiting www.assemblyhousetrust.org.uk/assembly-online.

The three short films explore radical domestic spaces in Essex and Suffolk.

You may also want to watch:

Emily Richardson is an artist filmmaker and researcher whose films explore the nature of our relationship to personal histories and the spaces we inhabit.

Following completion of House Works, she has been working on a film collaboration with designer, Margaret Howell marking 50 years of her design practice, which will be shown in the UK and Japan.

Richardson’s films have been shown in galleries, museums and festivals internationally including Tate Modern and Tate Britain, London, Pompidou Centre, Paris, Barbican Cinema, London; Anthology Film Archives, New York and Venice, Edinburgh, BFI London, Rotterdam and New York Film Festivals.

The Spender House in Essex was designed in 1968 by Richard and Su Rogers for photographer and artist Humphrey Spender while Californian-style modernist pavilion Beach House was built on the Suffolk coast by architect John Penn.

Jim Cadbury-Brown’s Suffolk house at 3 Church Walk is one of the three houses featured in Richardson’s work and was designed by Cadbury-Brown and his wife Betty in 1962.

The film, from 2014, explores the house in its abandoned state when it was left in 2009 with a soundtrack composed from recordings of the objects, surfaces and materials of the house being ‘played’ as if they were instruments.

This is an Of & By event, a series of artist talks, screenings and discussions organised by the contemporary art critic Jonathan P. Watts and is made possible by funding from The Assembly House Trust.

