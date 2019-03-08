Search

Artist who has displayed work around the world to hold exhibition at Norfolk church

PUBLISHED: 09:17 09 August 2019 | UPDATED: 09:17 09 August 2019

Rosalie Osborne Gibb is holding an exhibition of her work at Mundesley Methodist Church. Picture: Rosalie Osborne Gibb

Archant

Artist Rosalie Osborne Gibb is exhibiting a new collection of her work at Mundesley Methodist Church.

It ranges from watercolours, to bold colourful acrylics and soft pastels, covering many diverse subjects from coast and countryside to flora and fauna.

Signed limited edition prints, plus mugs, coasters and a wide range of greetings cards featuring Rosalie's artwork will also be available.

Her paintings have found their way around the UK, Europe and across the globe from New Zealand to Canada.

Rosalie will be on hand throughout the exhibition, which is open from 11am-5pm on Friday August 23, Saturday August 24 and Monday August 26 and 12-5pm on Sunday August 25.

Refreshments will be served. Entrance and parking are free and the exhibition is accessible for wheelchairs and is dog friendly.

Website: www.rosaliegibbart.co.uk.

