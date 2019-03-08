Applications open as Art Fair East returns for 2019

Art Fair East 2018

The call for applications has gone out from one of the biggest contemporary art fairs outside of London, which is set to return to Norwich later this year.

Will Teather in the studio

Art Fair East, a major fair for the Eastern Region, is inviting artists, galleries and art dealers to be a part of the event which will take place between November 29 and December 1.

This key event in the region's cultural calendar is returning for its fifth year and will take place at St Andrews Hall, in the heart of the city's cultural quarter.

Art Fair East was founded in 2015 by leading Norfolk-based artists Will Teather and Brian Korteling, who will both be exhibiting at the event, and the pair are passionate about bringing contemporary art to the area.

Mr Teather, who recently had his work showcased at New York's Market & Design Fair, said: "We aim to create an event where the best of the Eastern region's art scene is shown alongside international talent, in a London style art fair.

"The fair acts as a creative hub of talent, bringing a slice of the art world to Norfolk. It is a great opportunity for the public to buy art from a wide range of talents and meet many experts and artists in person.

"The response from the public to the fair has been fantastic with works selling for anything between £50 and £7,500."

Mr Korteling added: "We had no idea if the event was going to be a success when we organised our first show in 2015 but each year the event grows and I'm super excited about how this year's event is taking shape."

In 2018, Art Fair East featured around 1,000 artworks and attracted thousands of visitors from across the country.

Brian Korteling in his studio

This year the fair - which has previously brought signed editions by Banksy and other famous artists to the region - promises to offer the most international line up to date with enquiries already received from artists in India, Mexico, Sweden and Japan.

Art Fair East is open to artists, dealers and galleries interested in exhibiting all manner of contemporary art including painting, sculpture, drawing, photography, video art, installation, performance and original limited-edition prints.

All of the artworks must be one-off or limited edition and the closing date for applications is October 31 and is subject to available space.

For more information about Art Fair East, including how to submit an application to take part in the fair, visit artfaireast.com