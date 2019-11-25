All you need to know ahead of Art Fair East 2019

Art Fair East returns to St Andrews Hall in Norwich for 2019

Art Fair East is the region's biggest art fair and this year it promises to offer the most international line-up to date.

Art Fair East co-founder Will Teather in his studio

It was founded in 2015 by leading Norfolk-based artists Will Teather and Brian Korteling.

Here, Will tells us all we need to know about this year's event...

When and where is it taking place?

The fifth Art Fair East takes place at St Andrews Hall, Norwich - in the heart of the city's cultural quarter.

Friday, November 29: 10.30am to 5.30pm

Saturday, November 30: 10.30am to 6.00pm

Sunday, December 1: 10.30am to 5pm

Art Fair East co-founder Brian Korteling in his studio

What is Art Fair East and what can visitors expect?

The fair is a huge pop-up exhibition with a real buzz to it.

It brings people together from across the art world, gives the public the opportunity to see a wide range of contemporary art and provides the chance to meet many of the artists whose work is on show, alongside many art experts.

It brings a slice of the art world to the Eastern region's doorstep.

Art Fair East is the kind of event rarely seen outside of London and provides a great chance for people to expand their existing art collection or start their own journey into collecting.

This year, we will have artists arriving from across the world including Hungary, Sweden and Japan, alongside well-established regional artists and new talent.

We set Art Fair East up to make a big event for the region and a focus for the art scene, and to encourage collectors to celebrate the area.

What artists will be on display?

Artist Daniel Brown is part of Art Fair East 2019

We have many well-loved local talents such as Colin Self, Chedgey and Bridgit Heriz bringing paintings and sculpture.

We also have new faces on the regional scene such as Daniel Brown, who makes incredible surrealist paintings.

We also have the Underdog London returning with cutting edge urban art and London pop-artist Nick Dillon is making his debut visit to Norwich.

From further afield we have many international visitors including HEARTIST who deal in European painters, artist Johan Tordhag is bringing his expressionist abstracts from Sweden and Peddy Pot is a graphic artist from Tokyo.

Myself and Brian are artists ourselves and will be bringing our latest works to the fair.

Although my studio is based in Norwich, I often have to send my latest creations straight to shows in London and New York these days, so it is a rare chance to see my freshest ideas closer to home.

What are the prices of the artwork and what will be available to buy?

There is a vast range of work to choose from with prices from as little as £30 for signed prints by new talent through to £15,000 for large scale works by major artists.

Artist Nicholas Dilllon will feature at Art Fair East

Buying work can be a great chance for self-expression on the part of the buyer, in terms of their personal taste, and of course it supports artists in their endeavours.

You might even buy the next Banksy or Van Gogh!

How can I get tickets?

There is no need to book in advance - tickets are available on the door.

Tickets cost £3.50 or £3 for concessions and there is free entry for under 14s.

For more information visit artfaireast.com