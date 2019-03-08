Search

Art Fair East returns for 2019 with most international line-up to date

PUBLISHED: 08:05 15 October 2019 | UPDATED: 09:30 15 October 2019

Art Fair East 2018 at St Andrew's Hall Credit: Mike and Sonia Marshall

Archant

The region's biggest art fair promises to offer a line-up from across the globe when it returns to St Andrew's Hall in Norwich later this year.

The Underdog, an independently run art gallery space in London, will be bringing work from artist Saint Saturday Credit: Saint SaturdayThe Underdog, an independently run art gallery space in London, will be bringing work from artist Saint Saturday Credit: Saint Saturday

The fifth Art Fair East takes place from November 28 to December 1 and will see hundreds of artworks gathered together from across the world, alongside a raft of regional talent.

This year the fair, which has previously brought signed editions by Banksy and other famous artists to the region, will host artists from Japan, Sweden, Russia, Hungary, Israel, India and Mexico.

Regional artists taking part include Tanya Goddard and Oswaldo Merchor and well-loved local talents like Chedgey, Louise Stebbing and Lucy Loveheart.

Art Fair East was founded in 2015 by leading Norfolk-based artists Will Teather and Brian Korteling and the pair are passionate about bringing contemporary art to the area, increasing interest in the visual arts and supporting artists.

Will Teather, who recently had his work showcased at New York's Market & Design Fair, said: "The process of choosing who to include in the exhibition is always tricky, but I can confirm already that this year promises to be our most international line up to date.

"Alongside new exhibitors such as Oswaldo Mérchor's beautiful bird sculptures, there will also be many old favourites such as London's Underdog Gallery, with works from artists including Saint Saturday and Matt Adams, plus local favourites including artist Lucy Loveheart.

"I am excited to also be exhibiting my latest works, including hand painted spheres that depict Norwich landmarks and my co-director Brian is also preparing new works for the exhibition."

Co-director Brian Korteling in his studio Credit: Sophie LaslettCo-director Brian Korteling in his studio Credit: Sophie Laslett

All manner of contemporary art including painting, sculpture, drawing, photography, video art, installation, performance and original limited-edition prints will be on show and experts, galleries and artists will be present to discuss their work.

Applications are open until October 31 for artists to take part and all of the artworks must be one-off or limited edition.

To submit an application or find out more about Art Fair East, presented in association with sponsor Musker McIntyre Estate Agents & Financial Services and media partner Archant, visit artfaireast.com

