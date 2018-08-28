Respect to Aretha show at town theatre to feature popular The Voice UK contestant

The Voice UK contestant Letitia George will star in the Respect to Aretha show, which is coming to the Marina theatre in Lowestoft on Friday, February 15 2019. Picture: Sweeney Entertainments Archant

A “heartfelt and uplifting dedication” to the Queen of Soul will hit the stage at the Marina Theatre in Lowestoft in the New Year.

The brand new concert show, Respect to Aretha, will be showcased at the Marina Theatre on Friday, February 15, at 7.30pm.

Lifelong Aretha Franklin fan and power-house vocalist, Letitia George stars in this show, which highlights Aretha’s extraordinary career.

Letitia George rose to the spotlight after featuring on series four of BBC One’s The Voice UK, where she became a member of Team Ricky and soared her way through to the knockout rounds.

Book now to join Letitia George and her fabulous band for an evening that fully captures the great music of Aretha Franklin.

For further details call the theatre box office on 01502 533200 or book online via www.marinatheatre.co.uk

