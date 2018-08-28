Search

Advanced search

Respect to Aretha show at town theatre to feature popular The Voice UK contestant

PUBLISHED: 11:38 14 December 2018 | UPDATED: 11:38 14 December 2018

The Voice UK contestant Letitia George will star in the Respect to Aretha show, which is coming to the Marina theatre in Lowestoft on Friday, February 15 2019. Picture: Sweeney Entertainments

The Voice UK contestant Letitia George will star in the Respect to Aretha show, which is coming to the Marina theatre in Lowestoft on Friday, February 15 2019. Picture: Sweeney Entertainments

Archant

A “heartfelt and uplifting dedication” to the Queen of Soul will hit the stage at the Marina Theatre in Lowestoft in the New Year.

The brand new concert show, Respect to Aretha, will be showcased at the Marina Theatre on Friday, February 15, at 7.30pm.

Lifelong Aretha Franklin fan and power-house vocalist, Letitia George stars in this show, which highlights Aretha’s extraordinary career.

Letitia George rose to the spotlight after featuring on series four of BBC One’s The Voice UK, where she became a member of Team Ricky and soared her way through to the knockout rounds.

Tickets are now on sale for the Respect to Aretha show at the Marina Theatre in Lowestoft on Friday, February 15.

Book now to join Letitia George and her fabulous band for an evening that fully captures the great music of Aretha Franklin.

For further details call the theatre box office on 01502 533200 or book online via www.marinatheatre.co.uk

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Man in his 30s stabbed in Norwich

The area where the incident occurred on St Augustines Street. Picture: Archant

The many lives of serial Norfolk conwoman Natalie Rivers

Natalie Rivers was jailed for 20 months for theft.

‘It makes me sick it got that bad’: Ex-staff member lifts lid on care home suddenly ordered to shut

Holmwood Care Home on Harvey Lane. Photo: Sonya Duncan

Video WATCH: Could this be Norfolk’s worst driving?

Dan Weatherley captured dashcam footage of near misses on Norfolk roads. Photo: Dan Weatherley

Ten years for ‘shameful’ teacher whose sex crimes ‘betrayed society’

Alex Brown was jailed for 10 years at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

‘Dishonest’ solicitor struck off for misleading client

Richard Clegg, director of GMS Law, has been struck off. Photo: Screenshot of GMSLaw.co.uk

Video Nine cheap and free things to do in Norfolk this week - from ice skating to meeting reindeer

Norwich ice rink at Norwich Castle Gardens. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Waveney Valley’s Lee Cook claims impressive win in Beccles Turkey Trot

Beccles Turkey Trot winner Lee Cook faces the camera Picture: WAVENEY AC

Man in his 30s stabbed in Norwich

The area where the incident occurred on St Augustines Street. Picture: Archant

Chart-topping 80s group announced as latest act for Newmarket Nights 2019

Crowds at Newmarket Nights. Picture: Gregg Brown
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists
Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 6°C

min temp: -0°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast