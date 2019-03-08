Search

Applications launched for Norfolk Open Studios 2020

PUBLISHED: 14:46 12 November 2019 | UPDATED: 14:51 12 November 2019

Norfolk Open Studios Sculptor Andy Jarrett Credit: Andy Jarrett

Archant

Applications are now open for artists from across Norfolk to take part in one of the most successful Open Studios schemes in the country.

Norfolk Open Studios - Stephen Parry Credit: Supplied by Norfolk Open StudiosNorfolk Open Studios - Stephen Parry Credit: Supplied by Norfolk Open Studios

The award-winning Norfolk Open Studios, now in its 26th year, will run from Saturday, 23 May to Sunday, 7 June.

Each year hundreds of artists take part in the scheme, inviting the public into their studios to reveal how and where they work.

The event annually attracts thousands of visitors and in 2019 more than 31,000 people flocked to studios across Norfolk and 430 artists took part across 19 venues.

Norfolk Open Studios enables artists to promote and sell their work directly to visitors who can see artwork as it happens in the studio.

Shauna Richardson in the studio Credit: Nick HandShauna Richardson in the studio Credit: Nick Hand

Throughout the county, artists came together to create 16 Art Trails, allowing visitors to enjoy several studios in one day.

Art demonstrations, private views, workshops and talks also make up this key event.

Ros Dixon, Norfolk Open Studios Administrator, said: "Norfolk Open Studios is very popular and well-loved by both artists and visitors.

"I think the scheme's success is down to its format which offers artists a way to showcase their work and meet and talk with people about their art in an informal way.

"This has a real appeal and it gives visitors a relaxed opportunity to discover and see artists at work in unique spaces throughout the county."

Internationally renowned artists as well as artists new to the scheme take part each year and for many, it offers the opportunity to join a wider community of artists which helps to bring their work to new and diverse audiences, opening up discussions about their practice.

Artists wanting to take part can apply online at norfolkstudios.org.uk and the deadline is Friday, December 13.

The cost for inclusion in the scheme is £110 for individual artists, £300 for groups of artists and £110 for schools.

