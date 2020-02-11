Anish Kapoor sculptures to be shown at Norfolk country house

Anish Kapoor at Houghton Hall, an exhibition featuring work from the sculptor's 40-year career, is set to take place from March to September. Picture: Nobutada Omote Nobutada Omote

Influential works by celebrated British sculptor Anish Kapoor are set to go on show at one of Norfolk's majestic stately homes.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

An exhibition of work by sculptor Anish Kapoor is to be held at Houghton Hall. Picture: Archant An exhibition of work by sculptor Anish Kapoor is to be held at Houghton Hall. Picture: Archant

The upcoming exhibition, entitled Anish Kapoor at Houghton Hall, will feature 21 sculptures as well as a selection of drawings and smaller works showcasing his groundbreaking body of work.

Presented together, the exhibition pieces are designed to challenge the classical architecture of the house and the idyllic beauty of the grounds, while in continuous dialogue and engagement with Houghton's history.

They will be shown across the grounds and within the magnificent interiors of the hall from March 29 until September 27.

"Anish Kapoor is a magician," said Lord Cholmondeley, owner of Houghton Hall. "His elegant reflective pieces throw back the world in mysterious ways.

Anish Kapoor at Houghton Hall, an exhibition featuring work from the sculptor's 40-year career, is set to take place from March to September. Picture: Dave Morgan Anish Kapoor at Houghton Hall, an exhibition featuring work from the sculptor's 40-year career, is set to take place from March to September. Picture: Dave Morgan

"We are proud to have the opportunity to present an important group of Anish Kapoor's work at Houghton, both inside the house and in the gardens and grounds."

You may also want to watch:

Kapoor is one of the most influential sculptors working today, known for creating ambitious public sculptures that are adventurous in both their form and engineering.

The 65-year-old, who has worked across vastly different scales and materials throughout his 40-year career, is noted for creating the ArcelorMittal Orbit, commissioned as a permanent artwork for London's Olympic Park.

Anish Kapoor at Houghton Hall, an exhibition featuring work from the sculptor's 40-year career, is set to take place from March to September. Picture: Dave Morgan Anish Kapoor at Houghton Hall, an exhibition featuring work from the sculptor's 40-year career, is set to take place from March to September. Picture: Dave Morgan

Kapoor's latest exhibition, curated by Mario Codognato, will feature some of Kapoor's major works in mirror and stone.

Most notably it will include Sky Mirror, a five-metre diameter mirror of stainless steel that reflects and transforms the space around it and effectively turns the world upside down.

Elsewhere a series of carved marble sculptures will be displayed across the grounds, while a series of dramatic sandstone sculptures will be presented in the gallery spaces inside the house.

Commissioned in 1722 by Sir Robert Walpole, Great Britain's first prime minister, Houghton Hall is famed as one of the nation's finest examples of Palladian architecture.

Anish Kapoor at Houghton Hall, an exhibition featuring work from the sculptor's 40-year career, is set to take place from March to September. Picture: Dave Morgan Anish Kapoor at Houghton Hall, an exhibition featuring work from the sculptor's 40-year career, is set to take place from March to September. Picture: Dave Morgan

The entire estate passed to the Cholmondeley family at the end of the 18th century and remains a family home, but was opened to the public in 1976.

Tickets for Anish Kapoor at Houghton Hall, on sale March 2, are priced at £20 for adults or £10 for students, while under-18s go free.