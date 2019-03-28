An Easter egg hunt for dogs is coming to Norfolk

Search

28 March, 2019 - 14:39
Easter egg hunt for dogs Credit: Dog Furiendly

Archant

Tails will be wagging across Norfolk this Easter as an egg hunt designed for your four-legged friend is coming to the county.

With an excellent sense of smell dogs are natural hunters but for years they have been left out of Easter celebrations.

But this year your dog is in luck as an Easter Egg hunt for your pooch is coming to Centre Paws Norfolk based at Barnards Farm in Wymondham.

The event, which has been organised by Dog Furiendly events, takes place on Saturday April 20 with hour-long hunts at 11am, 12pm and 3pm.

Plastic eggs will be filled with dog treats which will be hidden around the farm and dogs and their humans will have to sniff them out.

There will also be games throughout the day to win special prizes like dog toys, treats and dog-friendly chocolate eggs.

Adele Pember, aged 29 from South Wales who founded Dog Furiendly, said: “We are welcoming dogs of all shapes and sizes to be a part of this tail wagging event.

“Easter egg hunts for dogs are becoming popular in America, so we’re super excited to bring something like this to Norfolk.

“This event will bring a bit of Easter magic and fun to those who have always wanted their furry children to enjoy the Easter holidays, just like the rest of the family.”

Eliana Carmen, aged 15 who is the Norfolk brand ambassador organising the event, said: “We can’t wait to welcome dogs of all shapes and sizes to the Easter Egg Hunt.

“It’s a fun day out for the dog and the rest of the family and supports small businesses across Norfolk.”

The event takes place in the field beside the cafe and with plenty of eggs to find no-one will go home empty-pawed.

Tickets cost £6 and can be purchased in advance on eventbrite.co.uk or on the day.

