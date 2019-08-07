Video

Love Island star enjoys night out at Matilda in Norwich

Love Island's Amy Hart with the Matilda the Musical cast at Norwich Theatre Royal Credit: Norwich Theatre Royal © Norwich Theatre Royal, All Rights Reserved

A Love Island star, who probably wanted to put a few of her co-stars in the chokey during her time in the villa, made a surprise visit to Norwich Theatre Royal to watch Matilda the Musical.

Amy Hart has encountered plenty of villains this summer but none more so than Miss Trunchbull as she attended Tuesday night's show at the theatre, which is the final stop on the UK and Ireland tour.

Whilst at a restaurant ahead of the show she said: "I'm in Norwich and have no connection and I'm not from here and someone just saw me and was like are you doing a club PA tonight, I'm like no I'm going to see a show darling.

"Could you imagine me doing a club PA? Good evening Norwich, have a great night, put your hands in the air, Norwich I can hear you scream - it's not me, I'm at the theatre darling."

Ahead of the evening performance, which she came to with a friend, she posed for photos on stage with the cast and afterwards enjoyed some "lovely drinks" with them.

Amy, who is a huge musicals fan, has friends in the cast and it was her second visit to the UK tour as she already saw it in Milton Keynes.

She posted on her Instagram account, which has 1.3 million followers, after the show and wrote: "Dreams! The best night with the Matilda gang at Norwich Theatre Royal - thanks for having me!

"Only two weeks left of the tour so if you're from Norwich, or like me are happy to travel for a fab show, go go go see it!

"The cast are phenomenal."

Judy Foster, communications officer at Norwich Theatre Royal, said: "Amy's visit was a lovely treat for the cast of the RSC's Matilda The Musical and also for everyone here at the theatre.

"We were delighted to discover she has a very keen interest in musical theatre, is very knowledgeable about it and has seen some shows a dozen or more times.

"She went backstage as the cast was doing its warm-up for the evening show and spent time chatting to everyone.

"Lots of audience members obviously recognised her from Love Island and during the interval there was a large gathering around her in the Stalls Bar as she chatted and had selfies taken. Her presence caused quite a stir."

Amy Hart, a 27-year-old air hostess from Worthing in West Sussex, was one of the original islanders and had a turbulent time on the show.

After coupling up with Curtis Pritchard at the start of the series, she was left heartbroken when his head was turned by new girl Jourdan.

Since deciding to walk out on Day 37 and focus on herself, she has appeared as a panellist on Loose Women and debuted a new look.