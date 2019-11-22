Alumno strikes three-year partnership with Norfolk and Norwich Festival

Among the acts confirmed for the Norfolk and Norwich Festival 2020 are acrobatics company Gravity & Other Myths, who will return to present their boldest and most ambitious contemporary circus work yet, Out of Chaos, on the new Main Stage Picture: John Fisher Archant

Student residence developer Alumno Group has entered into a three-year partnership with the Norfolk and Norwich Festival to help with the funding and promotion of the important annual community event.

Taking place in the city of Norwich and across the surrounding county of Norfolk for 17 days each May, the Norfolk and Norwich Festival is multi-artform, contemporary and audience-centred. It attracts around 70,000 people annually, generating over £5 million for the local economy.

A proud sponsor of the arts and a strong supporter of the local communities it works within, Alumno will initially partner the festival from 2020 up until its landmark 250th anniversary in 2022.

You may also want to watch:

"We're delighted that Alumno is coming on board to sponsor the Norfolk & Norwich Festival," said festival director Daniel Brine. "The Festival supports celebration, creativity and curiosity in our community and by working together with Alumno we are able to open up the event to young adults and students at affordable prices, to spread that involvement and enjoyment as widely as possible.

"During the planning and development of student accommodation in Norwich over the past few years, Alumno has taken great care in ensuring its properties make a valuable contribution to the local community and we are delighted to now be able to work with them on that."

Commenting on the partnership, Alumno managing director David Campbell said: "The Norfolk and Norwich Festival has been a part of the fabric of the city and its surrounding region for hundreds of years and it's more popular now than it has ever been, particularly among the 18 to 25-year-old age group, making it the perfect fit for Alumno. This matches our long-term commitment to investment in the city, where we have developed several key developments over the past five years. It also makes a valuable contribution to the local economy, helping create jobs for the young people in the area. We are proud to be partnering with such an important annual contemporary arts event with such a long and illus-trious heritage."

The Norfolk and Norwich Festival 2020 will take place from 8 to 24 May.