King's Lynn Pride - all you need to know

PUBLISHED: 10:07 12 August 2019 | UPDATED: 10:42 12 August 2019

Crowds gather in the Tuesday Market Place in King's Lynn ahead of last year's Pride parade. Picture: Taz Ali

Crowds gather in the Tuesday Market Place in King's Lynn ahead of last year's Pride parade. Picture: Taz Ali

King's Lynn Pride takes to the streets again this weekend.  So what's it all about? It's a celebration of inclusivity and diversity, returning to west Norfolk for the second year.

Staff from CGL Norfolk at King's Lynn and West Norfolk Pride 2018. Picture: Taz AliStaff from CGL Norfolk at King's Lynn and West Norfolk Pride 2018. Picture: Taz Ali

Where is it? It all starts on the Tuesday Market Place, where people will gather before a parade through town.

When is it? The parade sets off through the town centre at 12-noon.

Where does it end up? After parading through the streets, marchers end up at The Walks.

Gary Shew and Sadie Bowen with Kaiser at King's Lynn and West Norfolk Pride 2018. Picture: Taz AliGary Shew and Sadie Bowen with Kaiser at King's Lynn and West Norfolk Pride 2018. Picture: Taz Ali

What's there? Live entertainment, licensed bar, food vendors, pride market, charity stalls and more.

How much does it cost? Admission to everything is free.

Anything happening later? Yes, there's an official after-party at bar and Beyond, on Norfolk Street, from 5pm - 3am. Admission free until 11pm, £3 11pm - 1am and £5 1 - 2am.

