Six of the best all-you-can-eat restaurants in Norwich

10 August, 2019 - 11:00
Food from Shiki in Norwich Credit: Louisa Baldwin

Food from Shiki in Norwich Credit: Louisa Baldwin

If you find you're still hungry after standard restaurant portions then this list of some of the best all-you-can-eat deals and buffets in Norwich is for you.

Cosmo, Norwich city centre. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

From Chinese to pizza, we've got your cravings covered.

1 Cosmo, London Street

Always a popular choice, Cosmo is often packed with people sampling the wide menu of world cuisines.

Riverbank Chinese in Riverside, Norwich. Picture: Google Streetview

Whether it's sushi, carvery or continental that whets your appetite, Cosmo caters to everyone.

All-you-can-eat lunches start at £8.50 on weekdays and dinners at £15.99. Prices go up on weekends and bank holidays and children under 150cm tall eat for half price.

2 Riverbank Chinese, Riverside

Pizza from Norwich's Saporita. Picture: STUART ANDERSON

This family-run Riverside restaurant serves all-you-can-eat Chinese buffets all week.

The food is cooked to authentic recipes and the restaurant boasts cosy seating and a new teppanyaki bar.

Prices on weekdays start at £7.99 for adults and £5 for children under 10.

Shiki Japanese restaurant on Tombland in Norwich. Photo: Neil Perry

It costs slightly more to dine on Sundays and bank holidays.

3 Canton Chinese Restaurant, Thorpe Road

The new look Town House serves freshly baked pizzas alongside the traditional carvery option and breakfasts. Photo: The Town House)

Another great choice for fans of Chinese cuisine, Canton Chinese Restaurant serves an all-you-can-eat buffet all week long.

Sunday to Thursday prices are £14.99 per head and Friday to Saturday is £16.99.

For children under 10 it's £7.00

4 Saporita, St Andrews Hill

If it's pizza you just can't get enough of then give Saporita a try. Every Saturday night it's all you can eat pizza slices for £16.50 per person including a drink.

5 Shiki, Tombland

Sushi lovers rejoice, every Tuesday night at Shiki you can get all-you-can-eat Sushi for £27 per head for a maximum party of six. Time slots start from 7.30pm and you have two hours to eat.

6 The Town House, Yarmouth Road

If you like to get your fill in the morning rather than at lunch or dinner then you can make the most of 'the most important meal of the day' with The Town House's all-you-can-eat breakfast deal.

Help yourself to sausage, bacon, eggs, tomatoes, hash browns, toast and jam for £4.49 per person.

