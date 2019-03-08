Norwich bar giving away a free Aperol Spritz cocktail

Toast to the summer in style as a Norwich bar is offering free Aperol Spritz cocktails to you and your mates.

To celebrate the 100th birthday of Aperol, an Italian aperitif typically served with prosecco and ice, All Bar One in Tombland is giving away free drinks.

Customers will be able to get a free Aperol Spritz cocktail between 5pm and 8pm from Wednesday, July 10 to Friday, July 12 so it is perfect for a chilled after-work drink.

Aperol was originally created in 1919 in Padua in Italy but didn't become popular until after the Second World War.

To redeem the freebie you need to fill in your name and email here and print or display your voucher at the bar.