Search

Advanced search

Norwich bar giving away a free Aperol Spritz cocktail

PUBLISHED: 11:30 05 July 2019 | UPDATED: 11:35 05 July 2019

Classic Italian Aperol spritz cocktail Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Classic Italian Aperol spritz cocktail Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Archant

Toast to the summer in style as a Norwich bar is offering free Aperol Spritz cocktails to you and your mates.

To celebrate the 100th birthday of Aperol, an Italian aperitif typically served with prosecco and ice, All Bar One in Tombland is giving away free drinks.

You may also want to watch:

Customers will be able to get a free Aperol Spritz cocktail between 5pm and 8pm from Wednesday, July 10 to Friday, July 12 so it is perfect for a chilled after-work drink.

Aperol was originally created in 1919 in Padua in Italy but didn't become popular until after the Second World War.

To redeem the freebie you need to fill in your name and email here and print or display your voucher at the bar.

Most Read

The best pubs in Norfolk - according to the AA Pub Guide 2020

Has your favourite inn made it into the AA Pub Guide's Pick of the Pubs 2020? Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Drink driver charged after offering police officer money for sex

Police charged a man with drink driving after he attempted to solicit an undercover officer. Photo: Police

Man caught speeding at 70mph in 40mph limit

The car was caught travelling at 70mph in a 40 zone near Kings Lynn. Photo: Police

Norwich firm ‘gatecrashes’ Love Island at heart-breaking moment

The showdown between Amy and Curtis sparked a major drama on last night's show Love Island. Pic: ITV2

Police investigate theft from a bus

Police are investigating a suspected theft from a bus in Lenwade. Picture: Matthew Usher.

Most Read

WATCH: The moment hundreds of cyclists take wrong turn in Norfolk race

Hundreds of cyclists took a wrong turn at Hoveton during the National Road Championships. Picture: Phil Rees

One of Norfolk’s oldest shops shuts its doors for final time after nearly 200 years in business

Burnham Market Pharmacy has closed its doors for the final time. Pictured is Sam Gibbs, one the children of owners Brian and Sue Symonds (fourth from the left) with family and colleagues. Picture: DONNA-LOUISE BISHOP

Cars collide at roundabout following ‘road rage’ incident

Two cars collided at the roundabout adjoining the A146 with George Westwood Way in Beccles. Picture: Google

Two Norfolk schools set to merge

Jonathan Rice, headteacher at Caister Junior School. The school is federating with Caister Infant and Nursery School from September and Mr Rice will take up the post of executive headteacher. Picture: Archant

Three injured after car mounts pavement and crashes into bench

Three people were injured after a crash on Station Square in Lowestoft. Picture: Archant

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Drink driver charged after offering police officer money for sex

Police charged a man with drink driving after he attempted to solicit an undercover officer. Photo: Police

Pike fishing club bans pike fishing

A Norwich pike club is banning fishing for pike in water temperatures of more than 21C. Picture: Denise Bradley

The best pubs in Norfolk - according to the AA Pub Guide 2020

Has your favourite inn made it into the AA Pub Guide's Pick of the Pubs 2020? Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

The value of a reassuring voice in the midst of worry

Mark Armstrong under the watchful eye of Neil Featherby. Picture: Alison Armstrong

Free summer activities – find out how you can get involved

Summer activities for children have been held on Lowestoft beach to encourage youngsters to be more active. PHOTO: Nick Butcher
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists