All About Dogs Show set to return to Norfolk

All About Dogs Show Credit: All About Dogs Show Archant

Featuring everything from steeplechase to Britain's Got Talent stars, your four-legged-friend is in for a treat as "Disneyland for dogs" returns to Norfolk.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

All About Dogs Show Credit: All About Dogs Show All About Dogs Show Credit: All About Dogs Show

The All About Dogs Show returns to the Norfolk Showground from Sunday, August 25 to Monday, August 26 for its ninth year and features arena displays, expert advice, fun dog shows, shopping and more.

There will also be plenty of activities your dog can take part in, including K9 Aqua Sports, where your dog can have a splash in the giant dock diving pool, talent competitions, agility, steeplechase, hoopers, flyball and more.

Displays in the main arena include Britain's Got Talent 2016 finalists Lucy Heath and Trip Hazard, fun and fast-paced obedience displays and the All About Dogs Best in Show with all the winners from any of the classes over the weekend.

Categories in the Fun Dog Show include dogs with a disability, best rescue dog, gorgeous golden oldie, best junior handler and best paw shaker.

All About Dogs Show Credit: All About Dogs Show All About Dogs Show Credit: All About Dogs Show

There will also be some exciting new additions this year with the chance to meet the doggy stars of Instagram, watching sheepdogs in action in the Dog and Duck Show and a fun contest to find doggy doppelgangers in the Hollywood Hounds competition.

You may also want to watch:

Plus, to celebrate all the royal and pampered pooches out there, your furry friend will have the chance to be crowned the All About Dogs Show's Royal Dog.

All dogs who enter the fun competition will be able to walk the red carpet, pose for a photo in the throne and walk away with a rosette for taking part with a crown and trophy up for grabs.

All About Dogs Show Credit: All About Dogs Show All About Dogs Show Credit: All About Dogs Show

Matt Upson, All About Dogs Show director, said: "We often get told that the show is like Disneyland for dogs and it really is.

"There's something for dogs of all shapes and sizes to enjoy and the show just keeps growing year after year.#

"It's a great place for dogs to meet and socialise and most importantly have fun!"

Doors open at 9.30am and close at 5pm and there is free parking at the event.

All about Dogs Show Credit: Ian Davidson/Alamy Live News All about Dogs Show Credit: Ian Davidson/Alamy Live News

You can purchase advance tickets online at allaboutdogsshow.co.uk and you can get 40pc off tickets with discount code PUP until midnight on August 21.