Pointless star is coming to Norfolk on his first ever stand-up tour

Alexander Armstrong is coming to Norfolk on tour. Byline: Sonya Duncan .

The host of the hit quiz show Pointless is coming to Norfolk as part of his first ever stand-up tour.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Alexander Armstrong, who has hosted the BBC show since 2009, is bringing his All Mouth and Some Trousers tour to the King's Lynn Corn Exchange on November 23.

You may also want to watch:

The brand new show, which is described as "deliciously irreverent", features anecdotes from his career which has taken him from Armstrong & Miller, to presenting and documentary making to singing.

The 49-year-old has enjoyed a variety of projects from being the voice of Danger Mouse to presenting Have I Got News For You and in 2015 he brought out his debut solo album.

Tickets for the show are on sale now via the Corn Exchange website and cost £29.50.