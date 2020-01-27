Alan Carr announces Norwich show

The nation's favourite Chatty Man Alan Carr is bringing his new tour to Norwich later this year and it promises to be an unforgettable evening.

Hi everyone, yes I'm going on tour later in the year - the tour will go into 2021 too so if you're town or city isn't on the list for 2020 hopefully it will be there for 2021 - I'm so proud of my new show and I want everyone to see Not Again Alan! — Alan Carr (@AlanCarr) January 27, 2020

Alan is heading to Norwich Theatre Royal on Thursday, October 29 on his Not again, Alan! tour, with 57 dates across the UK from September 2020 going into 2021.

He will muse upon the things that make his life weird and wonderful and since his last time on the road he has managed to find himself in all sorts of dramas, which made the title of the show easy for the comic.

Among the events that have happened since the Yap. Yap! tour in 2015, which will feature in his new material, include his star-studded wedding to long-term partner Paul Drayton in 2018, with the ceremony being conducted by Adele, fearing for his life at border control and becoming a reluctant farmer and accidental anarchist.

The multi award-winning comedian has won two British Comedy Awards, two National Television Awards and a BAFTA TV Award and first got his big TV break in 2006 as co-host of The Friday Night Project with Justin Lee Collins.

He is best known for his Channel 4 chat-show Alan Carr Chatty Man, which ran for 16 series from 2009 to 2016, and his more recent work includes the presenter of There's Something About Movie's on Sky One and a judge on Ru Paul's Drag Race UK.

On-sale dates for the Norwich Theatre Royal show are TBC as they are currently developing a new website and box office system which goes live this Wednesday, January 29, when details of how to buy Alan Carr tickets will be announced.