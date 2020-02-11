How to get tickets for Alan Carr's Norwich show

Alan Carr. Credit: PA Wire/PA Images/Ian West PA Wire/PA Images

Everyone's favourite Chatty Man Alan Carr is heading to Norwich Theatre Royal later this year and this is how you can get tickets to the show.

Alan Carr is coming to Norwich Theatre Royal on his UK tour later this year Credit: Supplied by Norwich Theatre Royal Alan Carr is coming to Norwich Theatre Royal on his UK tour later this year Credit: Supplied by Norwich Theatre Royal

The comedian is coming to the city on Thursday, October 29 as part of his Not Again, Alan! tour, which runs from September 2020 with 57 dates across the UK.

Whilst the Norwich show was announced in January, the on-sale date wasn't decided as the theatre's website and box office system was being overhauled.

Now the Theatre Royal, Playhouse and Stage Two have all come together under new umbrella identity Norwich Theatre and shows for all three venues can all be booked on the same website at norwichtheatre.org and by phone on 01603 630000.

Details have now been revealed for the Alan Carr show, with tickets already on sale for gold friends, which costs from £135 a year for membership, and booking opens for friends at 9.30am on Wednesday, February 12.

Annual memberships for friends cost £15 for students, from £17.50 for seniors over 60 and from £34 for everyone else and you can see all the packages at norwichtheatre.org/friends-support.

The remaining tickets will then go on general sale at 9.30am on Friday, February 14, which would make a perfect last-minute Valentine's Day present.

In Alan's new tour he will muse upon the things that make his life weird and wonderful and since his last time on the road he has managed to find himself in all sorts of dramas.

Among the events that have happened since the Yap. Yap! tour in 2015, which will feature in his new material, include his star-studded wedding to long-term partner Paul Drayton in 2018, with the ceremony conducted by Adele, and fearing for his life at border control.

The multi award-winning comedian has won two British Comedy Awards, two National Television Awards and a BAFTA TV Award and first got his big TV break in 2006 as co-host of The Friday Night Project with Justin Lee Collins.

He is best known for his Channel 4 chat-show Alan Carr Chatty Man, which ran for 16 series from 2009 to 2016, and his more recent work includes the presenter of There's Something About Movies on Sky One and a judge on Ru Paul's Drag Race UK