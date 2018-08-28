Search

Advanced search
Gallery

Aladdin panto cast undergo magic transformation ahead of Theatre Royal opening

PUBLISHED: 10:56 07 December 2018 | UPDATED: 10:56 07 December 2018

The cast of Aladdin Credit: Simon Finlay Photography

The cast of Aladdin Credit: Simon Finlay Photography

2018

The cast of this year’s Aladdin pantomime are almost ready to transport audiences to Agrabah as dress rehearsals get underway.

The show is set to open at Norwich Theatre Royal on Wednesday, December 12 and stars Rik Makarem as Abanazar, best known for playing Nikhil Sharma in Emmerdale, Channel 5’s Milkshake! presenter Kiera-Nicole Brennan as the Genie and Steven Roberts from Hollyoaks as Aladdin.

Rehearsals are in full swing for the production and have been taking place over the last few weeks at the Norfolk and Norwich Operatic Society, near Dereham Road.

Richard Gauntlett, director and Widow Twankey, said: “It’s always exciting when you get onto the stage and you see all the new set, the costumes and all the effects.

“We’re really pleased with how it is all coming together and can’t wait to get our first audiences in next week to start the festive fun.”

Rik Makaren as Abanazar and Kiera-Nicole Brennan as the Genie Credit: Simon Finlay PhotographyRik Makaren as Abanazar and Kiera-Nicole Brennan as the Genie Credit: Simon Finlay Photography

Aladdin is at Norwich Theatre Royal from December 12 to January 13 and you can purchase tickets at the box office, online or by phone on 01603 630000.

Kiera-Nicole Brennan as the Genie, Steven Roberts as Aladdin and Anna Hannides as Princess Willow Credit: Simon Finlay PhotographyKiera-Nicole Brennan as the Genie, Steven Roberts as Aladdin and Anna Hannides as Princess Willow Credit: Simon Finlay Photography

Ben Langley as Wishee Washee, Richard Gauntlett as Widow Twankey and Steven Roberts as Aladdin Credit: Simon Finlay PhotographyBen Langley as Wishee Washee, Richard Gauntlett as Widow Twankey and Steven Roberts as Aladdin Credit: Simon Finlay Photography

Alexander Delamere as The Emperor and Anna Hannides as Princess Willow Credit: Simon Finlay PhotographyAlexander Delamere as The Emperor and Anna Hannides as Princess Willow Credit: Simon Finlay Photography

The Nodgekin Townsfolk Credit: Simon Finlay PhotographyThe Nodgekin Townsfolk Credit: Simon Finlay Photography

The Policemen Credit: Simon Finlay PhotographyThe Policemen Credit: Simon Finlay Photography

Related articles

Most Read

‘It’s going to be chaotic’: Parents told they can no longer use car park next to primary school

Parents at Rollesby Primary School will no longer be able to use the car park. Picture: Nick Butcher

Warning not to approach prisoner absconded from Norwich prison

James Cox, who is serving a sentence for fraud, absconded from open prison in Norwich. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Police raid Norwich flat for second time in less than two months

The words

Poll Council leader denies ‘undisclosed personal connection’ to £8m golf club

(L-R): Cllr Harry Clarke and Cllr Pablo Dimoglou are calling on Breckland to be more open and democratic. Pictured, Elizabeth House, in Dereham. Photo: Jessica Frank-Keyes

Video At last! Daniel Farke lifts Championship manager-of-the-month prize

Daniel Farke is the Championship manager-of-the-month Picture: Robbie Stephenson

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Video 11 cheap and free things to do in Norfolk this week - from a Christmas market to panto

Christmas Market Credit: Getty Images

‘It’s going to be chaotic’: Parents told they can no longer use car park next to primary school

Parents at Rollesby Primary School will no longer be able to use the car park. Picture: Nick Butcher

Councillor who questioned leader about alleged ‘connection’ to £8m golf club resigns from Conservative group

Cllr Pablo Dimoglou, right, has resigned from the Breckland Conservatives group. Photo: Jessica Frank-Keyes

Two kittens found dumped in wheelie bin

These two kittens were found dumped in this wheelie bin in Norwich. Picture RSPCA.

House fire caused by Christmas decorations leaves two people in hospital

Norfolk Fire Service are reminding people of the dangers of Christmas decorations after two residents were taken to hospital after a house fire in Watlington. Picture: Norfolk Fire & Rescue
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists
Heavy Showers

Heavy Showers

max temp: 13°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast