Old Buckenham Air Show organisers optimistic of flying display despite early rain

PUBLISHED: 09:22 27 July 2019 | UPDATED: 09:24 27 July 2019

Old Buckenham Airshow has had to revise its schedule amid cloudy weather. Photo: Steve Adams

Steve Adams

Old Buckenham Airshow is to revise its schedule amid cloudy weather across Norfolk.

The event announced it will be talking to all pilots about creating a new flying plan within the next two hours and added that it was optimistic about holding a flying display.

Organisers said they expect the current rain to have passed by 11am.

The event at Old Buckenham Airfield in South Norfolk is set to showcase a wide variety of aircraft from the aerial treasures of World War II to the latest aerobatic aircraft, all flown by the world's top pilots.

The show will feature appearances from the Hawker Hurricane, Spitfire, Mustang and three-fin Miles Messenger to the Sally B the Boeing B-17 flying fortress

On the ground is a busy show with masses of classic cars, military displays, stands, stalls and activities.

The air show is one of the biggest events on Norfolk Day.

We will provide updates as we get them.

