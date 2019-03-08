African choir launched in Norfolk looking for members

Search

PUBLISHED: 11:33 09 April 2019 | UPDATED: 11:33 09 April 2019

L-R Stash Kirkbride, artistic director, Anna Mudeka, choir leader, Eunice Kokrasset, ambassador, Peter Barrow, executive producer. Credit: Barry Parsons

Barry Parsons of East Anglia Photo Services

A new African Choir has launched in Norfolk and is looking for singers of all abilities to take part.

The Hostry Festival African Choir will be led by Zimbabwean-British musician Anna Mudeka who also organises the annual Southburgh Festival of World Music.

This brand new project from the Hostry Festival aims to celebrate those from Africa living in Norfolk and the first workshop will be held on July 20 from 10am to 1pm at the Emmerson Studio in the Maddermarket Theatre, Norwich.

Those selected to take part will then participate in monthly workshops from January 2020 and will perform at a gala concert at the Hostry Festival in October 2020 to celebrate its 10th anniversary.

The Hostry Festival takes place every October in Norwich Cathedral and celebrates art, music and theatre from across the county.

Stash Kikbride, who produces the festival with Peter Barrow, said: “We have wanted to include choral singing in the festival for a number of years, but as with all our projects we look for the original, the untapped, the undiscovered gems waiting to be unearthed.

“In Norfolk there is a wealth of African talent, but we felt there was space for a bespoke African Choir whose remit is to bring that amazing vibe to a wider audience.”

Following the debut gala performance, the choir will perform year-round at events across Norfolk.

Anna Mudeka said: “I am very passionate about Africa and all her energy which I don’t doubt will show through when we take to the stage in 2020.”

Those interested in taking part can email Anna Mudeka at africa@hostryfestival.org

The Hostry Festival 2019 runs from October 12 to 27 and tickets go on sale on July 10.

