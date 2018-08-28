Acoustic performers to take to the stage during busy week at theatre

The Seagull Theatre in Pakefied will host a busy week of entertainment. Picture: Nick Butcher Archant © 2017

A singer songwriter will take to the stage at the Seagull Theatre in Pakefield.

Poet, singer song writer and storyteller Jon Peach will present his solo project, ‘Love Songs for Losers’ on Friday, February 8 at 7.30pm.

Tickets £5.

On Saturday, February 9, at 7.30pm, Pat Martin returns to the Seagull with his brilliant show, ‘Tribute to Gary Numan and the Synth 80s’.

Tickets £9 in advance/ £10 on the door.

This Sunday, February 10, Pakefield Acoustic day auditions will be held from 7pm. Local musicians are invited to enter a free competition to win an opening slot at our Acoustic Music day on April 27. Spectators are also welcome to hear solo performers and duos, who must be residents in Waveney and over 16. For details and entry forms email Martin at mertello04@talktalk.net.

Next Tuesday, February 12 at 7.30pm the popular Seagull quiz night takes place. Admission is £1 per person for teams of up to six.

Call the box office on 01502 589726 or visit www.theseagull.co.uk