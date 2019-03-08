Review: Carlos Acosta's Evolution is equally beautiful and bemusing
PUBLISHED: 16:31 01 November 2019 | UPDATED: 16:31 01 November 2019
(Kike) Enrique Smith Soto
Acosta Danza's latest production, Evolution, is stunning.
That goes without saying, given the fact that this Cuban company is driven by former Royal Ballet principle guest artist, Carlos Acosta.
However, this is not a production for the faint-hearted.
The performance is unapologetically opaque - and would leave newcomers to the ballet world a bit bemused.
This is because whether you read the programme or not, the performances tell no identifiable story - you wouldn't watch any of the pieces and be able to say: "this is what happened".
Evolution is made up of a series of longer pieces: Satori, Paysage, Faun and Rooster, with two intervals.
None tell a story of characters, but are more representative of feelings, be it enlightenment, youthful love or a battle of the sexes.
But just because there's no easily accessible narrative to follow it doesn't mean it's any less emotionally or visually powerful.
In fact, I would say that because the choreographers haven't been consigned to recognisable stories, it's got greater impact.
There is a stand out performance - and that's saying something given the fact Acosta himself takes the stage in the final act.
Zeleydi Crespo is unbelievable. In my 20 years of watching ballets I have never seen strength - and in some cases contortion - like hers.
Don't get me wrong, the other dancers would be the stars of any other production, but she is a unique talent that Acosta's direction has only enhanced.
As cliché as it sounds, this production has some gravity-defying moments. It contains artistry for beauty's sake, and is an absolute joy to watch if you know what you're in for.
For every bemusing, pigeon-footed allegro sequence, there are also moments of humour.
It is that light and shade that makes this series such a masterpiece, and proves that not only will Acosta and his company continue to evolve - but they will do so beautifully.