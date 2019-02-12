Academy of St Thomas review: Scarcely an empty seat in the house

The Academy of St Thomas after their performance at St Andrew's Hall. Photo: Matt Usher Matt Usher

Frank Cliff reviews the Academy of St Thomas’ performance at St Andrew’s Hall on Saturday, March 2.

Soloist violinist Julia Hwang who performed with The Academy of St Thomas at St Andrew's Hall. Photo: Supplied by Academy of St Thomas Soloist violinist Julia Hwang who performed with The Academy of St Thomas at St Andrew's Hall. Photo: Supplied by Academy of St Thomas

Scarcely an empty seat in the house for Saturday’s concert given by the Academy of St Thomas.

Under conductor Timothy Henty the opening of Mozart’s Don Giovanni, was vividly dramatic. The molto allegro well paced, with the orchestra on top form.

Julia Hwang was the brilliant young soloist in Max Bruch’s first violin concerto; technically faultless, and compelling in her ability to convey the warmth of the first movement, the lyricism of the second, and the fire of the third, although in the difficult acoustic of the hall, the accompaniment seemed a little heavy handed. However, her encore, a Bach prelude for solo violin was exquisite.

Finally, Mendelssohn’s Italian Symphony, Henty conducting a splendid performance, with well judged tempo, and a brilliant finale, with the strings, led by David Randall especially fine throughout.

