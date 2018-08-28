Search

Advanced search

A Vegan Christmas Market is coming to Norwich

PUBLISHED: 11:54 12 December 2018

Hazel Needham

Vegan Christmas Fair

Vegan Christmas Fair

Archant

St Andrew’s Hall will be hosting a vegan festival this Sunday with all proceeds go to animal charities.

Norwich Christmas Vegan Fair Credit: Shena LouNorwich Christmas Vegan Fair Credit: Shena Lou

Shena Louise has organised the third annual Norwich Vegan Christmas Festival after last year saw over 1400 animal-lovers browsing the stalls.

The event will run from 10am to 4pm and will also include live music from The Norwich Community Choir and The City of Norwich Brass Band.

The Sea Shepherd Conservation Charity will be sending members of its UK branch to take the stage at 12pm for an environmental talk.

Representatives from a range of charities will also be available for questions throughout the day.

Norwich Christmas Vegan Fair Credit: Shena LouNorwich Christmas Vegan Fair Credit: Shena Lou

National groups such as Action for Greyhounds and the League Against Cruel Sports will have stalls, as well as Shena’s own Lincolnshire-based Pudz Animal Sanctuary.

There will be independent businesses selling Christmas food and gifts alongside plastic-free sanitary towels and straws, as well as biodegradable glitter and make up wipes.

Tickets to the festival are £2 on the door.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Primary school forced to close as police swarm on quiet street in Norfolk village

Multiple police cars on the scene in Tivetshall where an incident has closed the primary school. Picture: Staff

Norwich care home closes suddenly over ‘serious concerns’

Holmwood Care Home on Harvey Lane. Photo: Sonya Duncan

Woman dies at Blickling Hall

A woman died during a visit to Blickling Hall. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Family of five almost made homeless by landlord just two weeks before Christmas

Kerry Frith with her family - husband Ian and children Alisha, 21, Tilisa, 5 and Kai, 4 - were almost evicted from their home in Norwich by their landlord. Picture: Kerry Frith

Video Pub gets ready to become heart of village again following £50,000 revamp

John Carrick, Owner of Swanton Morley Darby's, which is set to reopen with renovation

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Video Nine cheap and free things to do in Norfolk this week - from ice skating to meeting reindeer

Norwich ice rink at Norwich Castle Gardens. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Primary school forced to close as police swarm on quiet street in Norfolk village

Multiple police cars on the scene in Tivetshall where an incident has closed the primary school. Picture: Staff

A1075 closed with emergency services on scene at two vehicle crash

The A1075 near Thetford is shut after a crash. Picture: Denise Bradley

In at 10 Great Yarmouth! What would be in your top 10 of Norfolk’s towns and villages?

A busy Marine Parade in Great Yarmouth during the last few weeks of the summer holidays. August 2014. Picture: James Bass

Norwich care home closes suddenly over ‘serious concerns’

Holmwood Care Home on Harvey Lane. Photo: Sonya Duncan
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists
Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 8°C

min temp: 2°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast