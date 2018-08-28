A Vegan Christmas Market is coming to Norwich

St Andrew’s Hall will be hosting a vegan festival this Sunday with all proceeds go to animal charities.

Shena Louise has organised the third annual Norwich Vegan Christmas Festival after last year saw over 1400 animal-lovers browsing the stalls.

The event will run from 10am to 4pm and will also include live music from The Norwich Community Choir and The City of Norwich Brass Band.

The Sea Shepherd Conservation Charity will be sending members of its UK branch to take the stage at 12pm for an environmental talk.

Representatives from a range of charities will also be available for questions throughout the day.

National groups such as Action for Greyhounds and the League Against Cruel Sports will have stalls, as well as Shena’s own Lincolnshire-based Pudz Animal Sanctuary.

There will be independent businesses selling Christmas food and gifts alongside plastic-free sanitary towels and straws, as well as biodegradable glitter and make up wipes.

Tickets to the festival are £2 on the door.