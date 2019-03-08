Video

New children's show at The Garage presents Shakespeare with a twist

The cast of My First Play: Midsummer Night's Nap meet the donkeys from Redwings during a launch event. L-R Alex Tosh, Peter Mooney, director Daniel Burgess, Lucy Wells and Kate Hardisty Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019 Archant 2019

My First Play: A Midsummer Night's Nap is an immersive retelling of the Shakespeare comedy designed for your little ones.

The play launches at The Garage on Saturday, July 20 and features actors from the National Theatre, New Wolsey Theatre in Ipswich and the West End.

Although aimed at ages up to seven, the production is for the whole family to enjoy with audience members actively encouraged to get up and take part in the fun and the audience are the "fifth member" of the cast.

Daniel Burgess, director of All-In Productions behind the show, said: "It's a stripped back version of the original play.

"If your children loved watching the CBeebies Presents stage shows like The Tempest, which is also by Shakespeare, or The Nutcracker they'll love A Midsummer Night's Nap.

"It is important that youngsters' first impression of the theatre is engaging, exciting and relaxed.

"There's no shushing during a My First show - in fact it's the opposite.

"The kids - and mums, dads and grandparents too - are part of the story with lots of singing, dancing and dressing up."

To celebrate the launch, the cast headed to The Forum to meet donkeys Esther and her mother Martha, who were rescued by Redwings Sanctuary in 2008.

The latest production follows the success of My First Circus: The Littlest Mermaid earlier this year which saw 1,200 people attend.

My First Play: A Midsummer Night's Nap runs until Sunday, August 4 at The Garage with daily showings at 10.15am, 1.15pm and 3.15pm.

Adult tickets cost £12.50 and concessions cost £7.50 and can be purchased at thegarage.co.uk

