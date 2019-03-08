A free tea party for dogs is taking place this summer

Tea Party for dogs Credit: Jase Kuusisto Jase Kuusisto

Put your pinkies (and paws) in the air as a tea party for dogs and their humans is coming to the region.

Tails will be wagging at The World of Pets in Lowestoft on June 22 as a Dog Tea Party takes place with tasty treats for your four-legged friend.

There will also be plenty of refreshments for two-legged guests too and the chance to grab a ‘tea party selfie’ with props and party hats.

There event is in partnership with Wilsons Pet Food so each dog will also receive a goody bag to take home.

Sharnie Ashton, head of marketing at World of Pets, said: “At the tea party for dogs we offer dogs the chance to sample all our yummy biscuits and treats.

“We have held the event at our Swanns Nursery store in Woodbridge and we had around 30 to 40 dogs attend.”

The World of Pets is a natural pet business which has two stores in Lowestoft and Woodbridge.

The event is taking place on Saturday June 22 from 10.30am to 3.30pm and The World of Pets is located at 10 Cooke Road.

You can register for your free ticket at eventbrite.com

