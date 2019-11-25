A Christmas Carol show coming to Norwich tea room

Biddy's A Christmas Carol actors Kiara Hawker and Mark Finbow from The Keeper's Daughter

Charles Dickens' classic tale A Christmas Carol will be performed at a Norwich tea room and promises a unique theatre experience.

The show is back at Biddy's Tea Room in Lower Goat Lane, after playing to sold-out audiences in 2018, and has been devised by local theatre company The Keeper's Daughter.

The Keeper's Daughter's take on the Charles Dickens' classic is quirky and contemporary, with just two actors performing in the show and audiences can expect improvisation, puppets and plenty of surprises.

Duo Kiara Hawker and Mark Finbow will play all the parts, including the miserable, old Ebenezer Scrooge, his long-suffering clerk Bob Cratchit and his family, as well as the three famous spirits: the Ghost of Christmas Past, the Ghost of Christmas Present, and the Ghost of Christmas Yet To Come.

Supported by Arts Council England, the Norwich-based theatre company's production of A Christmas Carol is an hour long and is suitable for all those aged five and over.

The show will be performed at Biddy's from Tuesday, December 3 to Sunday, December 22, with multiple performances on some dates, and tickets include mulled apple juice and homemade mince pies.

The performances at the tea room take place up a flight of stairs, however, the same production will also take place at sister venue Biddy's Kitchen in Aylsham on Sunday, December 15 and Sunday, December 22, with those performances accessible for everyone.

Biddy's Tea Room and Biddy's Kitchen are intimate venues and so there is a limited number of tickets for each performance.

This imaginative, interactive interpretation of the famous festive tale is sure to sell out again, so advance booking is recommended.

Tickets cost £10 and £7.50 for under 14s and can be purchased at biddystearoom.com

The Keeper's Daughter are also taking the show on tour to venues across Norfolk, Suffolk, Essex and Cambridgeshire throughout December and you can see all the dates at keepersdaughter.com