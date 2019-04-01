9 top comedians coming to Norfolk in 2019

Jason Manford, Ruby Wax and Karl Minns are all performing in Norfolk this year Archant

From Jason Manford to Karl Minns, here are nine big name comedy acts heading to Norfolk in 2019 which still have tickets available.

Jason Manford Jason Manford

Jason Manford

June 2

Potters Resort, Hopton-on-Sea

£149pp

One of Britain’s top comedians will perform on the Atlas Theatre stage as part of a two-night break. Jason is not only a stand-up sensation but has also starred in stage musicals such as Caractacus Potts in Chitty Chitty Bang Bang and Leo Bloom in the Producers. He has also appeared on 8 Out of 10 Cats, QI and recently presented What Would Your Kid Do? Where children are set tasks and parents predict what their child will do.

Ruby Wax Ruby Wax

Ruby Wax

September 5 to 6

Norwich Playhouse

£20

Based on her bestselling book, Ruby’s new show How To Be Human answers every question you’ve ever had about evolution, thoughts, emotions, the body, addictions, relationships, sex, kids, the future and compassion. Outrageously witty and smart, blending brilliant comedy and insightful life lessons, How To Be Human is the show you need to help you upgrade your mind as much as you’ve upgraded your iPhone.

Ben Elton Ben Elton

Ben Elton

December 18

Norwich Theatre Royal

£30.50

More than 30 years ago, Ben Elton exploded into the national consciousness hosting Channel 4’s ground breaking Saturday Live. Now, after a 15 year absence, the Godfather of modern stand-up returns with a brand new show which promises to try and make sense of a world which appears to have gone stark raving mad.

Shappi Khorsandi Credit: Heathcliff O'Malley Shappi Khorsandi Credit: Heathcliff O'Malley

Shappi Khorsandi

May 8 to May 9

Norwich Playhouse

£16

Comedian, author, cultural icon Shappi Khorsandi is a woman of many parts but live comedy is where she’s in her element. After her spell in the jungle on the 2017 series of I’m a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! She sets out for the more welcoming destination of Norwich. A brand new show packed full of sharp-tongued gags and cultural observation, this is Shappi’s warts and all journey through the 90s comedy scene, to breaking through on telly and then letting it all slip away.

Karl Minns ahead of his one man show at the Theatre Royal. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2017 Karl Minns ahead of his one man show at the Theatre Royal. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2017

Karl Minns

July 18 to 20

Norwich Playhouse

£20/£17 concessions

Following an emotionally charged and rapturously-received run in January, The Nimmo Twins’ Karl Minns returns to the Playhouse with his one-man show Sortabiography. Join Karl armed with just a Powerpoint and a ratty radio as he leads you through his life story – a tale of death, dark times, crime and punishment, to getting paid to dress as a woman, fame, getting beaten up, losing his head, finding his feet and somehow managing to find it all funny.

Sofie Hagen Sofie Hagen

Sofie Hagen

June 7

Norwich Playhouse

£14

After a total sell-out of her Dead Baby Frog tour in 2017, Sofie returns with the show that won her the Edinburgh Fringe Best Newcomer award, Bubblewrap about anxieties growing up, self-acceptance and mental health. Plus, a first chance to hear her read from her new book Happy Fat, a manifesto for happiness and acceptance followed by a Q&A.

Reginald D Hunter Reginald D Hunter

Paul Merton’s Impro Chums

May 26

Alive Corn Exchange, King’s Lynn

£22.50 to £24.50

Have I Got News For You team captain Paul Merton heads to the Corn Exchange with Lee Simpson, Richard Vranch, Suki Webster, Mike McShane and accompanist Kirsty Newton. They flex their improvisational muscles to delight and entertain audiences across the UK.

Paul Merton, comedian and author Paul Merton, comedian and author

Reginald D Hunter

June 23

Alive Corn Exchange, King’s Lynn

£22.50 to £24.50

Celebrating his twentieth anniversary as a comedian living and performing in the UK, Reginald D Hunter sets out on a forty date tour of the UK and Ireland in 2019 with his highly anticipated new show. His appearances on television have included Have I Got News For You, 8 Out Of 10 Cats Does Countdown and the hugely popular BBC2 series Reginald D Hunter’s Songs Of The South and follow up Songs of the Border.

Russell Kane Russell Kane

Russell Kane

May 26

Norwich Theatre Royal

£21

Packing more energy than a Duracell factory, Russell’s RS Turbo laugh engine will motor through love, family and life - once again proving that the fast and the curious amongst us, see more stuff, and get more done. Russell Kane is best known for BBC Three’s Stupid Man, Smart Phone and the host of three series of BBC Three‘s Live At The Electric. Other TV appearances include BBC One’s Live At The Apollo, ITV2’s Celebrity Juice and I’m A Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here Now.