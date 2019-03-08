9 things to do in Norfolk this week for every budget

Former Strictly Come Dancing star Brendan Cole is back on the road in his new production Show Man

From Strictly professional Brendan Cole to a baby and toddler fair, there is plenty to keep you busy over the next seven days.

Dr Dre

What: Brendan Cole

Where: Norwich Theatre Royal, NR2 1RL

When: March 23, 3pm/7.30pm

Cost: £31 to £41.50, theatreroyalnorwich.co.uk

This brand-new show for 2019 promises unparalleled entertainment as Brendan Cole leads his stunning cast in a thrilling extravaganza of music and dance.

Show Man is a spectacular celebration, with musical highlights including The Greatest Show, Footloose and Send In The Clowns, plus pop classics from Prince, Nat King Cole and many more favourites.

The very first winner of BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing is joined by professional dancers, singers and a live band to showcase the superb choreography and dazzling performance that has kept him in the public eye for 15 years.

Bump & Beyond Baby and Toddler Fair Bump & Beyond Baby and Toddler Fair

What: An Orchestral Rendition of Dr. Dre: 2001

Where: OPEN Norwich, 20 Bank Plain, NR2 4SF

When: March 23, 7pm to 10pm

Cost: £23.90 + booking fee, opennorwich.org.uk

Dr. Dre fans are in for a treat as a live orchestral rendition of his classic 2001 album is coming to the city.

The event, presented by No Strings Attached, will celebrate the American rapper in style and merges a traditional orchestra with hip-hop and will be accompanied by DJs, lyricists and singers.

Although Dr. Dre himself will not be attending, you can expect a full rendition of 2001 and some of his other west coast classics.

What: Bump & Beyond Baby and Toddler Fair

American actress Joan Crawford in 1959 as part of the new SCVA exhibition

Where: Norfolk Showground, Dereham Road, Norwich NR5 0TT

When: March 24, 10am to 3pm

Cost: £5, under 16s free, mjr-events.co.uk

Now in its fifth year, The Norfolk Bump & Beyond Baby and Toddler Fair promises to be bigger and better than ever as it returns to The Norfolk Showground.

The one-day event will be jam-packed with fantastic exhibitors including Mothercare, John Lewis, Smyth’s Toys and many other independent local companies of all sizes.

The fair also offers a packed programme of activities, talks, demonstrations and free taster sessions that will cover everything from pregnancy to pre-school 0-5 years.

There will be a food court with a range of hot and cold food and drink, free parking and plenty to keep the kids entertained including a bouncy castle and visit from PAW Patrol’s Chase.

What: Creative Writing Outside free taster

Walk with a Fork for Ormiston Families Walk with a Fork for Ormiston Families

Where: Cley Marshes, NR25 7SA

When: March 29, 10.30am to 12pm

Cost: Free, booking is essential on 01263 740008

Experience a taste of the creative writing course with a short walk and writing session.

Come along and meet course leader Jonathan Ward along with some of the previous attendees.

What: The Body Observed: Magnum Photos

Where: Sainsbury Centre of Visual Arts, UEA, Norwich, NR4 7TJ

When: March 23 to June 30

Norfolk born blues singer and guitarist Oli Brown will be playing at the Maddermarket in Norwich.

Cost: £13 adults, £12 concessions

Featuring around 130 works from the 1930s to the contemporary, The Body Observed explores how Magnum photographers have turned their lens to the body, presenting works that examine a range of subjects from identity, intimacy, sexuality and ritual, to voyeurism and performance, among others.

This group exhibition includes Eve Arnold’s portraits of Hollywood icon Joan Crawford and Philippe Halsman’s Dalí Atomicus, a work that was selected as one of the ‘100 Most Influential Images of All Time’ by TIME magazine in 2016.

There is 50pc off admission for full-time students, under 18s and Art Fund members and it is free for Sainsbury Centre members and UEA and NUA student members.

What: Norfolk Walk with a Fork

Where: Walsingham Abbey, Sunk Road, NR22 6DQ

When: March 24, 10.30am to 5pm

Cost: £25. eventbrite.co.uk

Quartet at Sheringham Little Theatre Quartet at Sheringham Little Theatre

Ormiston Families charity is proud to bring you an eight-mile walk around the splendid venue of Walsingham Abbey with a twist.

Waiting for you as you take on the eight-mile course, you will be greeted by the sight of some of the finest food and drink Norfolk has to offer.

Suppliers of local produce have created little food-stops - feasts for the eyes as well as the stomach - for you to enjoy, as we celebrate Norfolk at its finest.

What: Valuation Event

Where: The Golden Lion Hotel, The Green, Hunstanton, PE36 6BQ

When: March 26, 11am to 3pm

Cost: Free

The auctioneers Lockdales will be holding specialist valuation days for the following types of collectables: coins, stamps, banknotes, clocks, watches, silver, gold, documents, books & maps (pre-1900), medals & militaria also including swords, bayonets and de-activated/antique weapons, cigarette-cards, postcards, pre-1960 sports programmes and tickets and scientific instruments.

Members of the public will have the option, if they wish, to consign their goods to be sold in a future public auction, or they may request a cash purchase offer from Lockdales themselves.

A second valuation is taking place at The Duke’s Head Hotel in King’s Lynn (PE30 1JS) between 11am and 3pm on March 27.

What: Oli Brown

Where: Maddermarket Theatre, St John’s Alley, Norwich, NR2 1DR

When: March 27, 7.30pm

Cost: £14, maddermarket.co.uk

Late 2002 saw Oli pick up a guitar for the first time. Two and a half years later at age of 15 he was invited to America as the guest of American Blues band Blinddog Smokin’. This first trip saw Oli on the same stage as Buddy Guy and Taj Mahal.

He went on to release four blues albums through Ruf Records to rave reviews across Europe and he has gone on tour with the likes of John Mayall, Walter Trout, Robben Ford.

2014 saw Oli leave Ruf Records and pursue a different genre, rock with his band RavenEye, however he has never lost his love of the blues and continues to do a select number of blues gigs each year.

What: The Little Theatre Players present Quartet

Where: Sheringham Little Theatre, 2 Station Road, NR26 8RE, sheringhamlittletheatre.com

When: March 21 to 23, 7.30pm with 2.30pm matinee on Saturday

Cost: £12

Opera singers Reggie, Wilf and Cissy, live in a home for retired performers.

Their peaceful lives are suddenly disrupted by the arrival of a new resident. To Reggie’s dismay, it’s his ex-wife, Jean and secrets are revealed as the four singers try to come to terms with events in their past.

Each year on the tenth of October, to celebrate Verdi’s birthday, there is a concert to raise money for the retirement home.

It is suggested that the four singers sing the Quartet from Verdi’s ‘Rigoletto’ -one of their most successful professional performances. But Jean refuses to sing. The show must go on, but will it go on with or without Jean? All will be revealed in this humorous yet poignant play.