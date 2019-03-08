9 Norfolk walks to enjoy with you mum this Mother’s Day

From free entry for mums into stunning gardens to guided tours, get out in the fresh air this Mother’s Day and spend some quality time with her.

Hindringham Hall Gardens Credit: Anne Green-Armytage Hindringham Hall Gardens Credit: Anne Green-Armytage

Here are nine places across the county you can take your mum on March 31:

Fairhaven Woodland and Water Garden

School Road, South Walsham, NR13 6DZ

10am to 5pm

Adults £6.85, concessions £6.60, children (5-16) £3.95, children (0-5) free

Free entry to tearoom, gift shop and plant sales

A guided tree walk will take place from 11am to 12pm, highlighting the garden’s ancient trees, and enjoy a stroll through the daffodils and primroses which are starting to show.

The Great Bear Hunt is also back and volunteer Andy Usher has carved 10 bears across the garden and boat trips will be running on the broad fro an additional charge.

There is a special menu in the tearoom on Mother’s Day featuring roast beef, supreme of chicken, Andalouse casserole, chicken and bacon salad and vegetarian quiche of the day, plus jacket potatoes, sandwiches and soup. Call 01603 270449 to book a table.

The Junior Boggle Board give a thumbs up to the latest attraction at BeWILDerwood, TheTowering Treetop Tangles. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood The Junior Boggle Board give a thumbs up to the latest attraction at BeWILDerwood, TheTowering Treetop Tangles. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

There is wheelchair access throughout the garden and dogs are welcome on leads.

Hindringham Hall Gardens

Blacksmiths Lane, Hindringham, NR21 0QA

2pm to 5pm

Adults £7.50 including self-guide map, children under 16 free

Mothering Sunday is the first open day of 2019 at Hindringham Hall gardens and you can enjoy a signposted walk around the medieval fish ponds explaining the history of site and the gardens are full of daffodils and spring bulbs.

If you fancy making the day extra special you can also treat her to afternoon tea in the cafe whilst you’re there.

Wiveton Hall owner Desmond MacCarthy. Picture: ANTONY KELLY Wiveton Hall owner Desmond MacCarthy. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Hoveton Hall Gardens

Hoveton, NR12 8RJ

10.30am to 5pm

Mums go free, adults £7.50, children (4-16) £4, children under 4 free, over 60s £6.50

Why not treat your Mum to a visit to Hoveton Hall Gardens this Mother’s Day and explore the beautiful grounds of the estate including The Old Kitchen Garden, The Glass House and The Woodland Walk.

The Garden Kitchen Café will be open all day too, so you can treat your Mum to a lovely lunch or afternoon tea.

Booking for the cafe is essential, you can contact them on 01603 784500 or email food@gardenkitchencatering.co.uk

Plantation Gardens on Earlham Road, Norwich. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY Plantation Gardens on Earlham Road, Norwich. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY

BeWILDerwood

Horning Road, Hoveton, NR12 8JW

10am to 5.30pm

Mums go free, online prices: under 92cm free, 92-105cm £14.95, over 105cm £16.95, 65+ years £8.96

Treat your mum to a free trip to BeWILDerwood, and take part in the annual Zippy Races as mums take on children to win the coveted title of Champion Zippers.

Enjoy a walk through the woods where children and grown ups alike can play on towering tree walks and slippery slopes.

Other activities running throughout the day include make your own Twiggle charm and woodland tales on the Storytelling Stage.

There is one free mum entry per paying person.

Rhodedendroms at Sheringham Park Credit: Antony Kelly Rhodedendroms at Sheringham Park Credit: Antony Kelly

Wiveton Hall

Coast Road, Holt, NR25 7TE

9.30am to 4.30pm

Explore the grounds and stunning gardens that featured on hit BBC2 documentary Normal for Norfolk and you might even manage to get a selfie with Desmond whilst you’re there.

The walled kitchen garden is well worth a visit whilst you’re there as is full of seasonal vegetables with tickets available from the shop.

The popular farm cafe is running a Mother’s Day lunch from 12pm to 3pm and you can book by calling 01263 740515 or emailing café@wivetonhall.co.uk

The Plantation Garden

Where: 4 Earlham Road, Norwich, NR2 3DB

When: 9am to 6pm daily

Cost: Adults £2, accompanied under 16s free

A hidden haven located next to The Cathedral of St John the Baptist, look for the brown sign, with a towering water feature and woodland paths scaling the gardens.

You are welcome to bring our own refreshments into the garden and there are also events throughout the year including outdoor cinema, live music and afternoon teas.

Thrigby Hall Wildlife Gardens

Filby Road, Thrigby, NR29 3DR

10am to 5pm daily

£14.50 adults, £10.50 child (4 to 14)

Set in the landscaped grounds of Thrigby Hall, meet a special collection of rare animals including endangered tigers, giant crocodiles and noisy gibbons.

Perfect for a family day out, you can get up close to the animals with a unique network of raised walkways.

Don’t forget to visit the play area, including a 3D adventure maze, and Cockatoo Cafe for bite to eat whilst you’re there.

Sheringham Park

Wood Farm, Upper Sheringham, Nr26 8TL

Daily dawn to dusk

Free, pay and display parking £5.70

Take your mum to the stunning Sheringham Park, run by the National Trust, this Mother’s Day.

Make sure to look out for deer as you stroll through the woods and don’t forget to head up the viewing tower for picture perfect views of the garden.

Priory Maze and Gardens

Cromer Road, Sheringham, NR26 8SF

10am to 4pm

£5.50 adult, seniors £5, child (3-16) £3

The design and size of the maze, which can be found on the A149 coast road between Sheringham and West Runton, is based on the ruins of the neighbouring Beeston Priory.

While away the hours in the natural gardens of woodland, water and meadows which is also a home for numerous birds, insects and mammals.