9 famous comedians coming to Norwich

From Milton Jones to Josie Long, you're spoilt for choice with these top comedians bringing their latest tours to Norwich.

1. What: Milton Jones in Milton: Impossible

Where: Norwich Theatre Royal

When: April 9, 7.30pm

Cost: £10 to £28.50

Milton reveals the truth about being a spy, before being given a disappointing new identity which forced him to appear on Mock the Week and Live at the Apollo.

Just gloriously daft nonsense or is there a deeper meaning? The panel show favourite brings his new tour and brilliant one-liners to the Theatre Royal next year, but be quick as tickets are selling fast.

2. What: Ed Byrne: If I'm Honest

Where: Norwich Theatre Royal

When: February 4, 8pm

Cost: £10 to £28

Join Ed as he takes a long hard look at himself and tries to decide if he has any traits that are worth passing on to his children.

The Irish comic has appeared on shows such as Mock the Week, Live at the Apollo and QI and he also appeared in TV series Dara and Ed's Big Adventure with Dara Ó Briain in 2015.

3. What: Ross Noble: Humournoid

Where: Norwich Theatre Royal

When: May 25, 8pm

Cost: £10 to £27

Acclaimed stand-up Ross Noble rose to fame on panel shows such as Have I Got News For You and in 2007 he was voted the 10th best comic in Channel 4's 100 Greatest Stand-Ups.

He also made his musical theatre debut in The Producers in 2018 and his performance as Igor in Young Frankenstein saw him nominated for an Olivier Award.

4. What: Lou Sanders: Say Hello To Your New Step-Mummy

Where: Norwich Playhouse

When: October 19, 8pm

Cost: £12

As seen on shows such as Taskmaster and 8 Out of Ten Cats, Loulie will be oversharing, discussing spirituality and giving everyone some much unwanted advice when she heads to the Playhouse this October.

In 2018, she was the joint winner of the Comedians' Choice Award for best show at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival for Shame Pig.

5. What: Griff Rhys Jones: All Over the Place

Where: Norwich Playhouse

When: November 7

Cost: £20, £18 concessions

Join one half of Smith & Jones, one quarter of Not the Nine O'Clock News and one third of Three Men In a Boat as he presents an evening of hilarious true stories, observations and details of his recent medical procedures.

The show is guaranteed to be packed with insights into the celebrity world, including encounters with the royals, and the trials and tribulations of parenthood.

6. What: Andy Parsons: Healing the Nation

Where: Norwich Playhouse

When: February 26, 8pm

Cost: £15

Andy Parsons is on a mission with his new stand-up tour. In a nutshell, he's looking to heal this divided nation.

The man who was a fixture on Mock The Week for years has been in a very successful double act alongside playwright Henry Naylor, worked on Spitting Image and brought us sell-out tours such as Britain's Got Idiots and Gruntled.

7. What: Flo & Joan: Before the Screaming Starts

Where: Norwich Playhouse

When: November 19 to 20, 8pm

Cost: £14

Following sell-out shows at the Edinburgh Fringe in 2018, musical comedy sisters Flo & Joan are back with a new tour, with witty lyrics and catchy tunes.

The pair, whose real names are Nicola and Rosie Dempsey, appeared on the Nationwide advert last year and sang comedy songs about moving house.

8. What: Josie Long: Tender

Where: Norwich Playhouse

When: February 1, 7.30pm

Cost: £16

Fresh from appearing on Celebrity Masterchef, Josie Long is getting back to what she is good at on her new tour Tender.

Josie is going on the road once more after having a baby and the show is about the intensity of new motherhood and also the importance of kindness.

9. What: Gary Delaney: Gagster's Paradise

Where: Norwich Playhouse

When: December 9 to 10, 7.30pm

Cost: £17

Due to popular demand, Mock the Week favourite Gary Delaney has extended his UK tour and will bring his expertly crafted gags to the city once more. When Gary came to the Playhouse in March this year, his partner and fellow comic Sarah Millican performed a surprise warm-up set to try out new material.

