9 cheap and free things to do in Norfolk this week

The Greatest Showman. Picture: Laurence Mark Productions/Outnow.ch Laurence Mark Productions/Outnow.ch

From a spine-tingling thriller at the Theatre Royal starring a Strictly Come Dancing winner to sing-along The Greatest Showman, there is plenty to keep you busy over the next seven days.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Rita Simons and Joe McFadden in The House On Cold Hill Credit: Helen Maybanks Rita Simons and Joe McFadden in The House On Cold Hill Credit: Helen Maybanks

What: The House On Cold Hill

Where: Norwich Theatre Royal, NR2 1RL

When: Until March 16, 7.30pm and 2.30pm matinee on Saturday

Cost: £10 to £31.50, theatreroyalnorwich.co.uk/01603 630000

Following the incredible sell-out stage success of Not Dead Enough, The Perfect Murder and Dead Simple, best-selling author Peter James is back with the world premiere of The House On Cold Hill.

BAFTA nominated actor and winner of BBC One’s Strictly Come Dancing 2017 Joe McFadden (Heartbeat, Holby City) and award-winning actress Rita Simons, who played the iconic Roxy Mitchell in EastEnders and took part in I’m A Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! in 2018, star alongside Charlie Clements (Bradley Branning in Eastenders) and Persephone Swales-Dawson (Nico Blake in Hollyoaks).

When the Harcourt family move into the house of their dreams, their dream home quickly turns into the stuff of nightmares as they begin to wonder whether they may not be the only residents at Cold Hill.

The cast and crew of a rock n'roll road movie got to know every curry house and pub in Great Yarmouth while they were based in the town and shooting the East Anglian countryside. The film, Burning Men, will be screened in Gorleston Palace Cinema on March 7. The cast and crew of a rock n'roll road movie got to know every curry house and pub in Great Yarmouth while they were based in the town and shooting the East Anglian countryside. The film, Burning Men, will be screened in Gorleston Palace Cinema on March 7.

What: Burning Men + Q&A

Where: Cinema City, Norwich, NR2 4AD

When: March 14, 8.30pm

Cost: £12.40 adult, £11.40 student/retired

Burning Men is a road movie which follows young musicians Ray (Ed Hayter) and Don (Aki Omoshaybi) as they are evicted from their London flat and steal a rare record and head to Norfolk to sell it so they can fly to Memphis to follow their dreams.

As they drive through the county in their beaten-up Volvo Amazon, picking up hitchhiker Susie (Elinor Crawley) en route, they realise that dark forces surround the vinyl.

The film is currently touring the UK before general release including a Q&A screening at Cinema City with director Jeremy Wooding, who directed the first series of Peep Show, and guitarist Justin Adams who wrote the score.

American & Classic Car Display Credit: East Coast Pirates Car Club American & Classic Car Display Credit: East Coast Pirates Car Club

READ MORE: Peep Show director releases Burning Men film shot across Norfolk

What: American & Classic Car Display

Where; Anchor Plaza, Marine Parade, Great Yarmouth, NR30 2EN

When: March 17, from 11am

Cost: Free

Join the East Coast Pirates Car Club at the Anchor Plaza to enjoy some of the finest classic vehicles ever produced.

Visitors to the show can expect to see classic Hot Rods, Harley Davidson bikes and trikes along with many other all American classics as well as British classics and some custom vehicles.

What: The Star Seekers

The Star Seekers at The Garage Credit: Matthew Whittle The Star Seekers at The Garage Credit: Matthew Whittle

Where: The Garage, 14 Chapel Field North, Norwich, NR2 1NY

When: March 17, 11am

Cost: £10/£5 concessions, thegarage.org.uk/01603 283382

Do you want to fly to outer space? Visit a space station? Become a Star Seeker?

Star Seekers Alph, Betty and Gammo need your help to save their space station, collect all the orbs and delve into the great unanswered question of the universe: what do astronauts really have for tea?

Inspired by our childhood wonder of the universe, award-winning The Wardrobe Ensemble have created a unique theatrical experience for children.

What: Norwich Philharmonic

Author Jeremy Cameron Picture: Ian Burt Author Jeremy Cameron Picture: Ian Burt

Where: St Andrew’s Hall, Norwich, NR3 1AU

When: March 16, 7.30pm

Cost: £11/17, norwichphil.org.uk/01603 626414

For the final concert of the 2018-19 Norwich Philharmonic Society season at St Andrew’s Hall, the ranks of the Norwich Philharmonic Chorus are boosted by singers from the Musik Institut, Koblenz, to deliver a powerful choral sound.

A star line-up of soloists include Lowestoft-born Diana Moore, BBC Radio 3 Young Generation Artist Ashley Riches, soprano Philippa Boyle and tenor Peter Davoren.

What: Jeremy Cameron Book Launch

Where: Jarrold, London Street, Norwich, NR2 1JF (book department, lower ground)

When: March 14, 6.30pm to 8.30pm

Cost: Free, register online at jarrold.co.uk or at Customer Services on floor 2

Jeremy Cameron has done a good deal of walking. He once walked from New York to California. He has walked long distances in India, Central America, Canada and Europe.

A few years ago he walked from Hook of Holland to Istanbul, as described in his book Never Again.

Now, starting from his door in Norfolk, he has walked to all the places in England beginning with the letter Q. The outcome is the new book Quite Quintessential.

Head to Jarrold for an evening of entertainment, a glass of wine and to hear some stories that are unlikely but true.

READ MORE: 9 places to celebrate St Patrick’s Day in Norwich

What: The Show Must Go On

Where: Wells Maltings, Staithe Street, Wells-next-the-Sea NR23 1AN

When: March 15, 2pm/7.30pm

Cost: Standard £15, concessions £14, wellsmaltings.org.uk/01328 710885

Featuring over 50 songs from more than 30 West End shows, The Show Must Go On tells the story of 100 years of Musical Theatre, featuring local star Helen McDermott, including a special Musical to Movie medley, paying tribute to shows that have made it to the big screen.

What: UEA Future Leaders present World Speech Day 2019

Where: Epic Studios, Norwich,

When: March 14, 6.30pm to 9pm

Cost: Free, eventbrite.co.uk

The event will be filmed and live streamed online, with inspiring speeches from students and local voices and will also feature UEA’s Dr Rupert Read - philosophy lecturer, chair of the Green House Think Tank and prominent Green Party politician.

Drawing upon his recent involvement in the Extinction Rebellion movement, Dr Read will argue that it is not too late for us to wake up to climate change.

This is part of a global event celebrating the power of speeches that will be held simultaneously in more than 100 nations across the globe.

What: Sing-along The Greatest Showman

Where: Norwich Theatre Royal, NR2 1RL

When: March 19, 7.30pm

Cost: £13 to £16

Cheer on Hugh Jackman, lust after Zach Efron and hiss Rebecca Ferguson as you experience The Greatest Showman in the greatest way possible, with lyrics on the screen so you can join in as loud as you want.

Fancy dress is strongly encouraged and full audience participation is essential.