Seven ways for families to seize a piece of Norfolk’s half term Viking action

Young Vikings at the Norwich Castle selfie station. Picture: David Kirkham David Kirkham

It’s a Viking take-over! A beach boat burning, battles and beard braiding are just some of the Viking activities rampaging through Norfolk

Fight like a Viking!

Stage and screen fight choreographer Keith Wallis, as seen in the television series Vikings! will be demonstrating Viking combat at Norwich Castle. See the Warriors! event at 11.30am, 1pm and 2.30pm on Tuesday, February 19 and Wednesday, February 20.

Look like a Viking!

Get your hair, or beard, braided like a Viking’s, by hairdressing students from Norwich City College. Book a Viking beauty appointment at the Viking Sassoon pop-up salon in Norwich Castle on Saturday, February 16, by calling 01603 493625 – with walk-ins welcome if there are spaces on the day. And if you’ve always wanted a beard but can’t grow one – try a face-painted model in black, brunette, blond or ginger in the activities area of the exhibition. Other activities through the half term week include the chance to rock Viking costumes in the dressing-up area, make your own Viking helmet to take home, and even become a Viking legend at the Viking selfie station.

Play like a Viking!

Watch Hiccup the Viking, a family drama inspired by Cressida Cowell’s book How To Train Your Dragon on Thursday and Friday, February 21-22, at 11.30am, 1pm and 2.30pm at Norwich Castle. And join in traditional Viking games with the Aftermath Gaming Club from 10.30am to 3.30pm on Saturday, February 23.

Row like a Viking!

Set sail on a Viking voyage. Jump aboard the Castle Museum dinghy and join Active Norfolk and Whitlingham Adventure in a mighty voyage from Norfolk to Scandinavia. Learn Viking seafaring skills, including rowing, and navigating by the stars at Norwich Castle, on Wednesday, February 20, 10.30-3.30.

Live and battle like a Viking!

Try axe throwing and archery, watch a battle and wander through a living history village at Sheringham Viking Festival on Saturday, February 23. Visit the Viking village in the Leas Gardens from 10.30am and watch Vikings battle in front of their longship on the beach at 2.15pm. Buy from Viking traders, dress in Viking clothes and join a family parade along the seafront, before watching Vikings process with flaming torches to the grand finale.

Make like a Viking!

The Viking Festival at Sheringham runs from Saturday February 16 to Saturday February 23. Organised by Sheringham Carnival Association it includes the chance to make Viking shields, axes, jewellery, protection charms, and even longboats at the Sheringham Museum on the Mo, with different activities running throughout the week. Booking recommended for some sessions. 01263 824482. sheringhammuseum.co.uk

Burn like a Viking!

The Viking hordes will process through Sheringham with flaming torches from 5.15pm and there will be fiery entertainment on the beach before the spectacular finale - a ceremonial Viking boat burning at 5.45pm on Saturday, February 23.

Viking: Rediscover the Legend, Norwich Castle from February 9 to September 8.

Open Monday to Saturday 10am-4.30pm, Sunday 1-4.30pm.

Activities (10.30am-3.30pm daily except Sundays) are included in admission.

Free with castle admission ticket.

museums.norfolk.gov.uk

Sheringham Scira Viking Festival

Full timings and details are on the Sheringham Carnival Facebook page.